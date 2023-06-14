The Amery City Council met on September 7th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderperson, Mike Manor.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Lieutenant, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (August 3rd, 2022); Special City Council Meeting (August 17th, 2022) and Committee of the Whole (August 17th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – No public comment was heard at this time.
Recognition of Tom Marson – Mayor, Leonard; presented Chief Marson with a plaque and thanked him for his 30+ years of service to the City. Tom thanked his family and the community for their continued support.
Swearing in of Interim Chief Hickok – Due to Chief Marson’s retirement, Lieutenant Hickok will be assuming the role of Interim Chief until such time as a new Chief is formally appointed. Earlier in the day Interim Chief, Hickok was sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen; but it was agreed that Chief Marson should conduct a ceremonial swearing in to “pass the torch” upon his retirement.
Resolution 04-2022 – State Trust Fund Loan – Mayor Leonard read the entirety of the resolution aloud to the meeting.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson to approve Resolution 04-2022 as read.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Design Contract with S.E.H. – Jeremiah Wendt from S.E.H. was present to discuss the proposed design contract for the sewer plant. This contract is the same as was presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting in August.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the design contract with S.E.H. as presented.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Garbage/Recycling Services Contract – This contract is also the same as was presented at the Committee of the Whole meeting. It is a 2-year contract that is intended to be a “test-run” that will be revised once the County figures out the refurbishment of the Recycling Center.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson to approve the contract as presented.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Developer’s Agreement with River Valley Enterprises – Administrator, Bjorklund; recommended to the Council that this agreement be tabled as the developer’s are not ready to proceed at this time.
MSA Design and Construction Engineering Services Contract for Development of River Valley Enterprises Subdivision – Eric Barclay of MSA was present to discuss the scope of work that this contract covers. The costs of this contract will be split 50/50 between the developers and the City. MSA recommends that this be approved contingent upon the developer’s agreement being finalized.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the design contract contingent upon the finalization of the developer’s agreement with River Valley Enterprises.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
MSA Authorization to Proceed with creation of TID #10 – Administrator, Bjorklund; also recommended that this be tabled as the City is unwilling to proceed with the creation of TID 10 without a signed developer’s agreement.
Rezoning of Parcel 201-00557-0000 from R1 – Single Family to R2 – Two Family Duplex – The Council is reconsidering this matter because the adjoining property owners were not mailed notifications the previous time.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the rezoning of Parcel 201-00557-0000.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Conditional Use Application for 233 Arlington Drive – This is also being reconsidered for the same reason. The Plan Commission reconsidered the matter also and did not recommend passage of the conditional use application. The Council was generally agreeable to the idea of a short-term rental for Mr. Dix.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the Conditional Use Application for 233 Arlington Dr.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to go into Closed Session at 5:31 P.M. under Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – Police Lieutenant & Police Officer Position. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:20 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Elkin.
Nays – None. Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to adjourn at 6:21 P.M.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer, September 8th, 2022
