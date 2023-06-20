The Amery City Council met on October 5th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Lieutenant, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Terry Hauer – Polk County Economic Development; Paul Shafer – Amery Economic Development Corporation; and Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (September 7th, 2022); Special City Council Meeting (September 21st, 2022) Plan Commission (September 6th, 2022), Recycling Committee (September 28th, 2022), and Committee of the Whole (August 17th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – Chief Frohn informed the public that the Fire Department will be holding Fire Prevention Day next Wednesday (Oct. 12th) at the Fire Hall from 3:30-6:30 PM. Council President Flanum also reminded the public that Ladies Night Out in Amery was occurring on the 6th from 4-8 PM.
Terry Hauer – Polk County Economic Development – Terry Hauer was present to give a brief presentation regarding the work of the Polk County Economic Development Corporation over the last year.
Committee Appointments – Mayor Leonard recommended the following individuals to fill some vacancies on different City Committees/Boards: Sharon Paulson – Recycling Committee; Paul Isakson – Plan Commission; Mike Manor – Amery Lakes District; and Mykaela Thompson – Amery Golf Course Board.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to accept the nominations as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Chuck Frohn as Fire Chief – Chuck has been serving as the interim chief for several months now and has been recommended by the Fire Committee to become the official Fire Chief. Mayor Leonard announced his formal recommendation to name Chuck as the Fire Chief.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to accept Mayor Leonard’s nomination of Chuck Frohn as the Fire Chief.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Upon the acceptance of the motion Clerk-Treasurer Jansen conducted the Oath of Office for Chief Frohn.
Approval of Public Works Building Bid – This item was brought before the Committee of the Whole already. The project in question was sent out as an RFP but no responses were received for the project. DPW Mahoney has previously solicited bids from several contractors and Walters Buildings was by far the most qualified bid he received.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to accept the bid as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 08-2022 – Waterways – This ordinance was recommended for passage by the Committee of the Whole. In essence it restricts the blockage of any and all waterways within the City.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve Ordinance 08-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Community Center Lease – Administrator, Bjorklund has presented a new lease contract for the Community Center. The main change is that it removes the guarantee of funding each year.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve lease with an additional clause added to have a maximum of $25,000 allocation.
Council President, Flanum stated that she would like to see the funding contribution struck from the lease totally and that it should be a budget item yearly. Alderperson, Elkin said that perhaps we should strike sec. 19-A completely and request that the Senior Center makes a budget request similar to the Cemetery Association. Alderperson, Van Blaricom withdrew his prior motion.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the lease contract with sec. 19-A stricken.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Approval of Hangar Lease for Hangar F-4
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the lease as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to go into Closed Session at 5:40 P.M. under Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – Potential Police Officer LTE Position, Police Chief & Dept. Head Salaries. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:27 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None. Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to adjourn at 6:28 P.M.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
October 6th, 2022
