The Amery City Council met on November 2nd, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Interim Police Chief, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (October 5th, 2022); Plan Commission (October 13th, 2022), and Committee of the Whole (October 18th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – Paul Isakson was present on behalf of Summer Wednesdays to ask the Council for $5,000 in funding for the continuation of the concert series.
Rezoning Application for Parcel 201-00392-0000 – from C2 – Central Business to R4 – Multi-Family: The Plan Commission recommended passage of this rezoning application to turn the former City Hall building into a residential property.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the Rezoning Application for Parcel 201-00392-0000 from C2 – Central Business to R4 – Multi Family.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Conditional Use Application for 870 Lincoln Avenue – WPCA Radio has made this application for the purpose of relaying signals for HAM radio operators.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the Conditional Use Application for WPCA Radio.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Pay Application #4 for S. Industrial Park – This application has been recommended for passage by the Committee of the Whole and had previously been verified by S.E.H. to ensure that quantities are accurate.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve Pay Application #4 as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Inclement Weather Policy – This policy was passed through Committee of the Whole and has also been amended since then to include the Library’s Inclement Weather Policy.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the policy as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Amendment to PTO Policy – This policy would alter the City’s PTO policy so that any employee that works under 20 hours a week would not receive Paid Time Off.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the policy as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 5:10 P.M.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
November 7th, 2022
