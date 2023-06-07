AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
May 4th, 2022
The Amery City Council met on May 4th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Leonard led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Larry Stelter, Videographer; April Ziemer – Amery Free Press; Officer Kipp Harris and family; Dave Rasmussen – MSA; Dan Kegley – REM Inspecting; and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: No public comment was heard at this time.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (April 6th, 2022), and Committee of the Whole (April 19th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Resolution 02-2022: Honoring the Life and Service of K9 Officer Kerchak – Mayor Leonard took the time to read the Resolution and presented it to the Harris Family.
Reorganization of the Common Council, Governing Bodies, and City Appointments – To start off the reorganization a Council President had to be elected.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to nominate Sarah Flanum as the new Council President. She accepted the nomination.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
The next order of business for the Council was the acceptance of Mayor Leonard’s nomination of Mike Manor to the vacant District 1 Alderperson seat. Mr. Manor took some time to speak about himself before the vote was held.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the appointment of Mike Manor to the position of Alderperson District 1.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen then swore in Mr. Manor and he took his seat at the dais with the Council.
Mayor, Leonard; then proceeded to read the rest of his proposed appointments for the various vacancies.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve the appointments as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Simplified Rate Increase for Water/Sewer and Potential Monthly Billing – Administrator, Bjorklund; gave an update on to what will be needed going forward regarding billing. She had contacted the Public Service Commission and was informed that to switch to monthly billing the City would be required to pursue a full rate case increase rather than a simplified. The last time the City had gone through a full rate case was in 2004.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to authorize City staff to pursue the proposed rate increase.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 01-2022: Ch. 163 Alcoholic Beverages – This ordinance was brought forward to clean up some language regarding the previously combined position of Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Ordinance 01-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 02-2022: Ch. 362 Solid Waste – This ordinance was written with the proposed RFP for garbage hauling in mind and cleans up some of the previously confusing language regarding what can be picked up.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve Ordinance 02-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 03-2022: All Terrain and Utility Terrain Vehicles – This ordinance was discussed at Committee of the Whole to clean up the confusing ATV routes throughout the City. Police Chief, Marson; stated that he would like to see this tabled for the time being because he is looking at putting in no parking signs on Broadway which would potentially allow ATV/UTVs to travel down that road.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to table this ordinance until the next meeting.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Garbage Hauling RFP – The Council felt like this might need more discussion and that the City should discuss other options with Waterman’s.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to send this back to the Committee of the Whole.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to go into closed session at 5:42 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)c – Potential Police Lieutenant Position. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:13 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the proposed Lieutenant Position.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to adjourn at 6:15 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
