The Amery City Council met on May 3rd, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; and Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn.
Others present: Dan Kegley – Building Inspector; April Ziemer – Amery Free Press; Woody McBride – Summer Wednesdays; Julie Powers – Amery Community Club; and Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (April 5th, 2023); Committee of the Whole (April 20th, 2023), and Recycling Committee (April 24th, 2023).
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – April Ziemer and Woody McBride started the public comment period by talking about the upcoming Summer Wednesdays concert series. There are 2 major differences this year. Firstly, the Community Club will be taking over the beer sales for these concerts, and secondly donations will be accepted both online and in-person at the concerts. Dan Kegley was present to give his yearly report as the City Building Inspector and informed the Council of what he has been working on over the past year.
Upcoming Community Club Event Presentation – April was also present to discuss this with Julie Powers. The Community Club is holding a Price is Right event in August that will involve all Amery Community Club members. The event will include food trucks, beer, and music. A replica Price is Right set will be constructed and people will be able to win large prizes such as a car. People will receive an entry for each $20 spent at a Community Club affiliated business.
Clean Water Fund Administration Agreement with S.E.H. – This agreement was presented at Committee of the Whole. It will enable S.E.H. to administer the Clean Water Fund application and loan on the City’s behalf.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the agreement as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Reorganization of the Common Council, Governing Bodies, and City Appointments – Mayor Leonard presented his nominations for various positions that were vacant throughout the City. A roster of these individuals is attached to these minutes. The only exception to the nominations was the Building Inspector due to the need to renew his contract. The contract will be placed on the May 17th Special Council Meeting.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve the nominations as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
A new Council President is also needed for the next year. Council President, Flanum nominated Alderperson, Elkin to be the next Council President. Alderperson, Manor seconded the nomination.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to name Alderperson, Eric Elkin; as the next Amery City Council President.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor to go into Closed Session at 5:25 P.M. – Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – Police Department. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:23 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to adjourn at 6:25 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA, City Clerk-Treasurer
May 4th, 2023.
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
