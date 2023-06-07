AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
May 17th, 2022
The Amery City Council met on May 17th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Sarah Flanum, Mike Manor, and Rick Van Blaricom (5:01pm).
Absent: Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Larry Stelter, Videographer; Dan Kegley – REM Inspecting; and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: No public comment was heard at this time.
New Business
Nomination of Mykaela Thompson to the Common Council as Alderperson At-Large - Ms. Thompson took some time to speak about herself before the vote was held.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the appointment of Mykaela Thompson to the position of Alderperson At-Large.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Manor
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen then swore in Ms. Thompson, and she took her seat at the dais with the Council.
Building Inspector Request for Proposal Reviewed – Administrator, Bjorklund; gave a recommendation for Melstrom Inspections due to lower prices and a wider range of items he can inspect. Alderperson, Van Blaricom; gave a recommendation of staying with REM Inspecting as the City has worked with REM in the past and know his work. Rem Inspecting’s owner, Dan, was present and stated he would be happy to work with the city to look at pricing and adjust if needed.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to continue using REM Inspecting as the City’s building inspector for another year.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 1 Motion Carried.
Airport Manager Request for Proposal – Administrator, Bjorklund with backing of Public Works Director, Mahoney; suggested that the city could take on the job of Airport Manager instead of hiring for the position. Both the City Hall and the Public Works Department are already involved in caring for the airport and would be able to handle the extra duties. Alderperson, Van Blaricom stated that someone will need to oversee ordering fuel.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to eliminate the Airport Manager position and have the job duties handled by the city with an evaluation of the situation in 6 and 12 months.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 03-2022: CMAR – Public Works Director, Mahoney; explained this is a resolution to inform the DNR that the council reviewed the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Resolution 03-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 5:15 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Taylor Larson
Deputy Clerk
