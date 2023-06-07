AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
March 2nd, 2022
The Amery City Council met on March 2nd, 2022 at the Amery City Center and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Assistant Fire Chiefs, Erik Hellie and Chuck Frohn; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA; Larry Stelter, Videographer; Jordan Masnica – Baird Capital (Zoom); Erik Henningsgard – S.E.H., and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: No public comment was heard at this time.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (February 2nd, 2022), Special City Council Meetings (February 15th, 2022 & February 24th, 2022) and Committee of the Whole (February 15th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Certified Survey Map for South Industrial Park – Erik Henningsgard from S.E.H. was present at the meeting to discuss the agenda items related to the Industrial Park project. He stated that this C.S.M. is required to plat the road and utility easements.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve the Certified Survey Map as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
South Industrial Park Utility Easements – Erik Henningsgard also explained the different easements that were being presented. The easements presented are there to clean up the lack of an easement in Whispering Waters and to allow extra space for the gas and power utilities.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve all 3 easements as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Soldier’s Field Feasibility Study – In October Erik Henningsgard presented a quote to conduct an engineering study and geotechnical soil borings in Soldier’s Field. The total estimated cost for this is $15,400. This study would determine what, if anything, could be built at Soldier’s Field.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to accept S.E.H.’s quote for the feasibility study.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 01-2022 – Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $2,000,000 General Obligation Promissory Note – This resolution is needed for Baird Capital to move forward with the bonding process for the South Industrial Park. The winning bid for the bond was BMO Harris Bank with an interest rate of 2.1%. This bond also has a balloon payment with an anticipated due date in 2032. It is anticipated that the City will be refinancing its different bonds in 2032 to avoid this payment.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Resolution 01-2022 as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Draft Developer’s Agreement for Apple River Sanctuary Subdivision – Dave Rasmussen of MSA drafted this agreement for the Council to look over before it will be sent to the Developer. This document is by no means a final agreement and is intended to serve as a starting point for negotiations.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the Draft Agreement to send to the Developer.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to adjourn at 5:20 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
March 3rd, 2022
