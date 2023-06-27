The Amery City Council met on March 1st, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; Library Director, Heather Wiarda; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Justin Fischer, Baird Capital.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (February 1st, 2023); Committee of the Whole (February 15th, 2023), Recycling Committee (February 8th, 2023).
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – No Public Comment was heard at this time.
Resolution 02-2023: STARS Application Resolution of Support – This resolution was discussed at Committee of the Whole. Essentially it authorizes the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission to apply for the STARS program on behalf of the City.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve Resolution 02-203 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 03-2023: Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $5,000,000 Sewerage System Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes – Mayor Leonard read the resolution title out loud for the Council. Justin Fischer from Baird Capital gave a brief overview on the bond details and the timeline for the borrowing.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve Resolution 03-2023 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to adjourn at 5:17 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
March 2nd, 2023
