The Amery City Council met on June 7th, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Eric Elkin; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Sarah Flanum.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; and Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn.
Others present: Brian Roemer – Ehlers; Attorney – Lindsey Kohls; April Ziemer – Amery Free Press; Bethany Eskro; and Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (May 3rd, 2023); Special City Council (May 17th, 2023 & June 1st, 2023), Committee of the Whole (May 17th, 2023), Airport Commission (May 17th, 2023), and Recycling Committee (May 22nd, 2023).
It was noted that there was one omission in the minutes. Alderperson, Van Blaricom; was present at the May 17th Special Council but it was not noted in the minutes.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the minutes with the noted change.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – Alderperson, Flanum started the public comment period by stating that there have been some issues with the City’s billboards and that it should be addressed at a future meeting.
Approval of Liquor, Cigarette, and other Licensure – This is the standard license renewal that the City goes through every year. Farm Table’s license is not part of this as they do not have a location yet.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Marks, to approve the liquor, cigarette, and other licenses as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 05-2023: Resolution Accepting Ten Tools of Civility – This resolution already passed through committee and is ready for approval.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the agreement as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 06-2023: CMAR – This is a yearly resolution that the City must pass for its wastewater treatment plant permitting.
Motion by Council President, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the resolution as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
City of Amery Meeting Policy – This goes hand in hand with Resolution 05-2023 and will help govern the City’s meeting procedures.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve the policy as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Bakke Norman Agreement – This is a new fee agreement with the City Attorney. The current one is several years old and was in need of revision.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve the agreement as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ehlers Presentation for Sewer Rates – Brian Roemer from Ehlers was present via Zoom to give a presentation regarding the City’s upcoming rate increase for its sewer system. The City will need to raise its rates significantly in order to qualify for the Clean Water Fund Loan that it will need to finance its Sewer Plant Project. The early estimate for a rate increase is about 33% by the end of this year.
Ordinance 02-2023: All-Terrain and Utility Terrain Vehicles – Alderperson, Van Blaricom requested that this be placed on the agenda. He wishes to clean up the language regarding where these vehicles are allowed to travel within the City limits. Specifically he wants to eliminate the ban on them entering the City from the East. A motion was made by Van Blaricom; and seconded by Manor; but was then withdrawn by Van Blaricom because of some confusion about whether these vehicles can be on Broadway. It was then decided that this would be a better conversation for Committee.
Deliberation and Action on Termination Appeal for Police Administrative Assistant – Alderperson, Thompson spoke first and stated that this was clearly an emotionally charged situation. Alderperson, Van Blaricom spoke next and recused himself from the proceedings. Ms. Eskro was an employee of his at one point and he felt as though that would be a conflict. The rest of the Council spoke as well and felt as though this situation because muddy because of the emotions involved. It was also noted that it might be beneficial to attempt to mediate the situation between the aggrieved parties. The other issue that was brought up is what happens is Ms. Eskro is reinstated? The City does not have a clear policy for this at the moment and guidance will be sought from the City Attorney.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Council President, Elkin; to reinstate Bethany Eskro to her previous position. A roll call vote was held.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Thompson, Elkin, Flanum
Nays – Manor Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to adjourn at 6:17 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
June 9th, 2023.
(July 12)
