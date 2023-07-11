The Amery City Council met on June 21st, 2023, at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Eric Elkin; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; and Mike Manor.
Staff Present: Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; Library Director, Heather Wiarda, and Jeremy Wood.
Others present: Attorney Paul Mahler Representatives from the Farm Table Foundation, Erik Henningsgard from SEH and representatives from the Arts, Parks, and Rec Committee.
New Business
Hearing on Possible Revocation of the “Class B” Retail Intoxicating Liquor and Fermented Malt Beverage License of Farm Table Foundation Inc. – Attorney Paul Mahler explained that this license is scheduled to expire at the end of June. He also explained if the council were to revoke the license, Farm Table Foundation Inc. would not be allowed to apply for another liquor license for 12 months. Paul also informed the Council if Farm Table Foundation Inc. would like to do a transfer of premise it would be like them applying for a new license and they would not have priority to receive the license again. Lynn asked to speak to the council. She informed them she was unaware she could have already turned in her paperwork and would turn in transfer/renewal paperwork following the meeting. She also informed the Council the organization has a new board in place, and they plan to reopen at 109 Center St where they already have a lease. They plan to host people at the location with catered in food until a commercial kitchen can be put in place, and she asked that the council not revoke the license and prevent them from getting one for a year.The council took no action.
Hearing on the Non-Renewal of the “Class B” Retail Intoxicating Liquor and Fermented Malt Beverage License of Farm Table Foundation Inc. – Paul Mahler explained to the council they could vote to non-renew the liquor license since they did not revoke the license. The council asked if they could just allow the license to expire at the end of the month and Paul Mahler said that was a possibility. The council took no action and will wait for the license to expire.
Motion by Council President, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to adjourn at 5:23 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Taylor Larson
City Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
June 23rd, 2023
