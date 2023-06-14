The Amery City Council met on June 21st, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Eric Elkin; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor; and Rick Van Blaricom.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; and Library Director, Rachel Thomas.
Others present: Keith Karpenski and Nicki Gullickson – Amery Area EMS; Erik Henningsgard and Jeremiah Wendt – S.E.H.; and Members of the Public.
New Business
Discussion of Ambulance Service Merger – Council President Flanum started the conversation and stated that the merger is almost at the end of its process and that the Ambulance Board is seeking the Council’s approval on the merger at this time. Nicki Gullickson, Amery EMS Director, stated that about ¾ of the municipalities involved have already approved the merger. After the merger the ambulance service will be known as Northwestern Municipal EMS. It was also noted that the service will no longer be affiliated with Healthpartners after this year as Healthpartners has chosen to sever ties. It was stated that the merger will not impact the per capita charge and that it will remain at $14 for the City. Another item discussed was why the per capita was more expensive compared to competitors of the EMS service. It was stated that other services charge more for their service and that our service only charges about half what the other services do because it is the right thing to do for the consumer. Other issues discussed including staffing, recruitment, and the overall financial condition of the Ambulance Service. Mayor, Leonard noted that he had some issues with the contract overall, specific issues he identified were the amount of notice that a municipality has to give to back out and that there was a lack of a nepotism clause.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the ambulance merger as presented.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – Strohbusch
Motion Carried.
Pay Application 2 for S. Industrial Park Project – This second pay application is to cover the majority of the utilities installed.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the Pay Application as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to go into Closed Session at 5:42 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(b) – Operator’s License. Considering dismissal, demotion, licensing, or discipline of any public employee or person licensed by a board or commission or the investigation of charges against such person, or considering the grant or denial of tenure for a university faculty member, and the taking of formal action on any such matter; provided that the faculty member or other public employee or person licensed is given actual notice of any evidentiary hearing which may be held prior to final action being taken and of any meeting at which final action may be taken. The notice shall contain a statement that the person has the right to demand that the evidentiary hearing or meeting be held in open session. This paragraph and par. (f) do not apply to any such evidentiary hearing or meeting where the employee or person licensed requests that an open session be held.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch; Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to reconvene into Open Session at 5:47 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch; Van Blaricom; Thompson, Leonard; Flanum; Manor; Elkin.
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to issue Ms. Davis a provisionary license for a period of 60 days which may be converted into a normal license if there are no issues.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to adjourn at 5:49 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Clerk-Treasurer
June 23rd, 2022
WNAXLP
(June 13)
