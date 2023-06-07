AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
June 1st, 2022
The Amery City Council met on June 1st, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Mike Manor; Mykaela Thompson; and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Rick Van Blaricom.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Public Comment: Former Mayor Isakson was present to give a couple updates regarding the Summer Wednesdays Concert series and the upcoming Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the airport.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (May 4th, 2022); Special City Council (May 17th, 2022), and Committee of the Whole (May 17th, 2022).
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Approval of Liquor, Cigarette, and other Licensure – The liquor and cigarette licensure must be approved on a yearly basis by state law.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the Class A licensure as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the Class B licensure as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the Class B Beer licensure as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 03-2022 – All Terrain and Utility Terrain Vehicles – Police Chief, Marson; requested that this be placed on the June agenda after being tabled in May. He needed to conduct more research to see how many houses would be affected by not allowing ATVs/UTVs on County F. He concluded that only 2 houses would be impacted.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Ordinance 03-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 04-2022 – Ch. 14 Boards, Commissions, and Committees – This ordinance corrects some unneeded language in the current ordinance.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve Ordinance 04-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 05-2022 – Tattoo and Body Piercing – Council President, Flanum; noted that the terminology between County Board of Health and Health Officer in section 2.1(A) does not match.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve Ordinance 05-2022 with the noted terminology change.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 06-2022 – Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve Ordinance 06-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Ordinance 07-2022 – Recycling Committee.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve Ordinance 07-2022 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Mayor, Leonard requested that items 7&8 be tabled because he does not have appointments ready for the Committees at this time.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to table the appointments to the Arts, Parks, and Rec Committee and the Recycling Committee until the July meeting.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
9. Appointment of Jason Bottolfson to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to accept the nomination of Jason Bottolfson to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 5:18 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
June 3rd, 2022
WNAXLP
(June 6)
