The Amery City Council met on July 6th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Mike Manor; Mykaela Thompson; Rick Van Blaricom and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Dan Kegley – Building Inspector.
Public Comment: No public comment was heard at this time.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (June 1st, 2022); Special City Council (June 21st, 2022), and Committee of the Whole (June 21st, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Nomination of Paul Isakson to the Airport Commission – The Airport Commission has a vacancy with the resignation of Pete Waggoner and Mayor Leonard wishes to reappoint Paul Isakson to the Commission.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to accept the nomination of Paul Isakson to the Airport Commission.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Pay Application 3 for the South Industrial Park – This application had been reviewed and recommended for approval by S.E.H. before it came to the Council.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve Pay Application 3 in the amount of $234,442.81 as recommended by S.E.H.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Fire Department Capital Expenses – Chief Frohn has received a quote from Pierce Fire for the refurbishment of Engine 2. The total cost is estimated at around $84,000 for the base refurbishment, and around $102,000 if all the piping is replaced as well. It is the recommendation of the Fire Committee that the full refurbishment be done.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the full refurbishment of Engine 2.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Organizational Improvement Training Quote from Patrick Ibarra – As requested by Alderperson, Strohbusch; Administrator, Bjorklund received this quote from Mr. Ibarra who previously led training for the City. The current quote for the training is just over $6,000.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the quote for the Organizational Improvement Training.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
ARPA Funds Discussion – Administrator Bjorklund presented the Council with a couple different bathroom designs from Huffcutt, the company that built the North Park Bathroom. No action was taken at this time but the Council was told to think about different ideas they have about using the ARPA funds.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson to go into Closed Session at 5:15 P.M. under Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – Police Lieutenant Position. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to reconvene into Open Session at 5:20 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the hiring of Jason Hickok to the Lieutenant Position with a pay rate of $2 per hour above the top patrol position with the start date to begin in the next pay period.
Ayes – 5 (Strohbusch Abstained Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to adjourn at 5:25 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
July 7th, 2022
WNAXLP
(June 13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.