AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
February 2nd, 2022
The Amery City Council met on February 2nd, 2022 at the Amery City Center and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Dave Rasmussen – MSA; Larry Stelter, Videographer; Justin Fischer – Baird Capital (Zoom); Erik Henningsgard – S.E.H., April Ziemer – Amery Free Press, and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson took some time to inform the public about the upcoming Summer Wednesdays concert series. He also welcomed the new Library Director who started that day.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (December 1st, 2021) and Special City Council Meeting (December 15th, 2021).
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Appointment of Kathy McGurran to the Amery Housing Authority Board.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve the appointment of Kathy McGurran to the Housing Authority Board.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Approval of Liquor License for Village Pizzeria.
Village Pizzeria has been sold to new owners and as such must re-apply for a liquor license. The new owners have applied for the same licenses that were held by the previous owners.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the application for a Class B Liquor and a Class B Beer license for Village Pizzeria.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Baird Capital – Borrowing Presentation for South Industrial Park Project.
Justin Fischer from Baird Capital was present on Zoom to discuss the specifics of the loan for the South Industrial Park. He is conservatively estimating an interest rate of 2.5% as rates have begun to increase in the last couple of months. This loan will be repaid by TIF 6.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Baird Capital moving forward to solicit bids for the Industrial Park Project Borrowing.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Erik Henningsgard – Pay Application 1 for South Industrial Park Project.
Erik Henningsgard was present on Zoom as well to discuss what this first Pay Application entailed. He gave an overview of what work had taken place so far and confirmed that the amounts of material listed were correct.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Pay Application 1 for the South Industrial Park Project.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Dave Rasmussen – TIF 10 Creation
Dave Rasmussen of MSA was present to discuss the potential creation of a new TIF in the Apple River Sanctuary Area which would help spur development. It would be a mixed use TID meaning that 35% of the total land area could be residential. Alderperson, Strohbusch; stated that the City should have a Developer’s Agreement in place before it spends money to create a TID. He stated that the City needs a concrete guarantee as they have had too many developers back out in the past. Dave stated that part of the agreement that he is presenting is to secure a Developer’s Agreement with the builder for the vacant Apple River Sanctuary lot. This agreement can be split and done in two parts if the Council desires.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard, to allocate $3,000 for MSA to create a Developer’s Agreement with the builder and to table the discussion of the creation of TID 10 until the March Council Meeting.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to adjourn at 5:31 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
February 3rd, 2022
