The Amery City Council met on February 1st, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; Lieutenant, Jason Hickok; Officer, Lucas McAlpine; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (December 7th, 2022); Special Council (December 13th, 2022 and January 18th, 2023), Committee of the Whole (January 18th, 2023), Recycling Committee (December 14th, 2022 and January 11th, 2023).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – No Public Comment was heard at this time.
Swearing in of Law Enforcement Officers – Clerk-Treasurer Jansen swore in Chief Steve Hainzl and then Chief Hainzl swore in Officer Lucas McAlpine.
Ordinance 01-2023: Short Term Rental Units – This ordinance was discussed at the Committee of the Whole meeting. Essentially what it does is change the verbiage of the previous ordinance from Bed and Breakfast Establishments to Short Term Rental Units to better cover places like AirBnBs.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve Ordinance 01-2023 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Snow Removal Policy – This policy was also discussed at Committee of the Whole. It is basically a revision of the current policies that attempts to clean up some language and better inform residents of their responsibilities.
Motion by Alderperson, Marks; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the policy as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Single Stream Recycling Can Pilot Program – Alderperson, Manor stated that this item is actually on hold due to the prohibitive cost of the receptacles.
Ambulance Service Garage Ownership –Currently the City owns the land that the ambulance garage is on; however, it is not supposed to as there was a prior agreement to transfer the land over to the Ambulance Service. Alderperson, Van Blaricom stated that he would like to see the City retain a right of first refusal so that should the ambulance service sell or transfer ownership the City would retain the right to buy the land back.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to sell the land to the ambulance service while retaining the right of first refusal.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 5:16 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
February 3rd, 2023
