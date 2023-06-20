The Amery City Council met on December 7th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Interim Police Chief, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Heather Wiarda; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Police Chief Candidate Steven Hainzl and Family and Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (November 2nd, 2022); Special Council 2023 Budget Hearing (November 16th, 2022), Committee of the Whole (November 16th, 2022), Recycling Committee (November 7th, 2022), and Downtown Façade Committee (November 29th, 2022).
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – Fire Chief Frohn took the opportunity to thank the public for their support during the annual Chili Feed.
Meet and Greet with Police Chief Candidate – Steven Hainzl is the chosen candidate by the hiring committee and was present to meet the public.
Closed Session – Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)(c) – Police Chief. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to go into closed session at 5:03 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson, to reconvene into Open Session at 5:50 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Appointment of Police Chief – Mayor Leonard formally made the recommendation to appoint Steven Hainzl as the next police chief for the City.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the Appointment of Steven Hainzl as the next Police Chief.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Appointments to the City Council and Committees – Mayor Leonard started off his recommendations with Sharon Marks who he wishes to appoint to the vacant council seat.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the appointment of Sharon Marks to the City Council.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
The next appointment that Mayor Leonard recommended was the appointment of Ariel Humpal to the Recycling Committee.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the appointment of Ariel Humpal to the Recycling Committee.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
The final appointments that were recommended were the appointments of Tommy Dusek and Catherine Olsen to the Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve the recommended nominations.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolutions 05-2022, 06-2022, and 07-2022.
Dave Rasmussen from MSA was present to explain what the first two resolutions were for. Essentially, they commit the City to provide matching funds and authorize the submission of the grant application.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to approve Resolution 05-2022 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve Resolution 06-2022 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
The final resolution on the agenda is a budget amendment that will change around a couple of line items for the purpose of funding the Summer Wednesdays Concert Series.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the resolution as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
MSA Contract for TID Services – This contract is for the express purpose of TID administration and creation moving forward.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the TID Contract as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Workplace Fraternization Policy – This policy was recommended for passage at the Committee of the Whole.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the policy as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Employee Attire Policy – This policy was also recommended for passage at the Committee of the Whole.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve the policy as written,
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Fire Protection Contracts for the Towns of Alden, Black Brook, and Lincoln – These contracts are updated versions of the ones that were already in place. The contracts have already been passed by both the Fire Committee and the Committee of the Whole.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve the contract with the Town of Alden.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the contract with the Town of Black Brook.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the contract with the Town of Lincoln.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Auditing Services Discussion – City staff has expressed frustration with the current auditing firm in terms of responsiveness and timeliness. They are hoping that the Council will give them the blessing to seek out different firms for auditing.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to authorize City staff to draft an RFP for auditing services to be presented at the January Committee of the Whole meeting.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 6:15 P.M.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
December 9th, 2022
