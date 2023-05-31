AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
December 1st, 2021
The Amery City Council met on December 1st, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson (Zoom); and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA; Larry Stelter, Videographer; Justin Fischer – Baird Capital (Zoom); and representatives from Sampson Concrete, A-1 Excavating, and Cemstone.
Public Comment: Police Chief, Marson, took the opportunity to introduce two of his newer officers. Officers Runnels and Houx were introduced to the Council and to the public. Both have been part time since 2016 and became full time within the last year. Mayor, Isakson; announced that 5 seats were up for election in the Spring Election for the City Council. Every seat except Strohbusch and Van Blaricom are up.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (November 3rd, 2021); Committee of the Whole (November 16th, 2021); Special City Council Meeting (October 26th, 2021), Budget Hearing (November 17th, 2021), and Plan Commission (November 18th, 2021).
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
2022-2024 Election Inspector Appointments – Council approval is needed for the presented roster so that they can work the upcoming elections.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to approve the Election Inspector Appointments as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Annie Braaten to the Library Board – There has been a vacancy on the Library Board since Alderperson, Flanum resigned from her seat. Currently Ms. Braaten shares a seat with Greta McCarty as the School District Rep. for the Library Board. She has contacted Mayor Isakson to express her interest in taking the empty seat and serving full-time. Ms. McCarty has agreed to serve in the other seat full-time as well.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to confirm the appointment of Annie Braaten to the Library Board.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Tim Christensen – Golf Course Property Purchase Certified Survey Map – Passage of this is needed for formal approval of the sale of 30 feet of Golf Course property to the West of his current lot. He would like this so that he can construct a duplex on the property. Council President, Leonard; asked whether this has gone through the City’s property disposition policy which Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen stated it had. Mr. Christensen has offered $5,000 for the property.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the CSM and sale of the Golf Course property to Tim Christensen.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $2,500,000 General Obligation Promissory Note – This resolution, number 18-2021, is needed to authorize the issuance of the debt for the Keller Avenue project and the additional City Center costs. Justin Fischer of Baird Capital gave a short presentation about the winning bid. The Bank of Alma won the bid with an interest rate of .73% which was by far the best rate.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve Resolution 18-2021 as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Keller Avenue Concrete Compressive Strengths – Eric Barclay of MSA gave a recap of what has happened since the Committee Meeting where this issue was first talked about. Cemstone took their core tests as they requested and 3 sets passed 4,000 psi with most of them failing. According to Eric this is clearly a material issue. Cemstone stated that their material met D.O.T. spec. and that anything over 3,000 psi is considered good. Eric B. stated that this number doesn’t matter as the contract clearly stated 4,500 psi was required. Alderperson, Strohbusch; stated that no matter the amount paid the City is still paying for defective material.
Motion by Council President, Leonard to deduct 50% of the cost for the concrete.
This motion was not seconded and Council President, Leonard withdrew the motion.
Alderperson, Elkin stated that 50% or higher seems punitive. Alderperson, Van Blaricom; said that maybe the Council should split the difference and go with 32% for a deduct.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to withhold 32% of the price for the concrete. Overall price would become $112,880.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum; to adjourn at 5:50 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
December 3rd, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
WNAXLP
(May 30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.