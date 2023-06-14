The Amery City Council met on August 3rd, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Mike Manor; and Eric Elkin.
Absent: Alderpersons, Rick Van Blaricom and Mykaela Thompson
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Lieutenant, Jason Hickok; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Members of the Public.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (July 6th, 2022); Plan Commission (June 23rd, 2022 & July 28th, 2022); and Committee of the Whole (July 20th, 2022).
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Mayor’s Proclamation – Recognition of Amery Queen’s Court – Mayor Leonard read the proclamation out loud and noted that this is the third year now of recognition for the Queen’s Court. Each member of the court was also presented with a signed copy of the Proclamation.
Citizen Commendation by the Amery Police Department – Lt. Hickok spoke briefly about an incident where someone became pinned underneath a car and in which several citizens went above and beyond what could be reasonably expected of anyone. He then presented a signed commendation to one of the citizens who was present at the meeting.
Autocross Event at the Amery Airport – Paul Isakson, now chair of the Airport Commission, was present to give a brief overview of what the proposed autocross event entails. The organizers of the event are self-insured and will have a minimal impact on the airport property.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to allow the autocross event to take place within the proposed dates that the organizers gave Administrator Bjorklund.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
5 Star Marketing – 2023 Polk County Visitor Guide Advertisement – This is the same spread that the City has had for several years now.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to approve the advertisement proposal at the cost of $1,990.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Rezoning of Parcel 201-00557-0000 from R1 – Single Family to R2 – Two Family Duplex – Ron Dix is proposing an Airbnb for the purpose of housing professionals from the Amery Hospital and to do so he must first rezone his parcel to a duplex. This item came from the Plan Commission with the recommendation that it be approved.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor to approve the rezoning from R1 – Single Family to R2 – Two Family Duplex.
Conditional Use Application for 233 Arlington Drive – This is the second item needed by Mr. Dix for his proposed rental. This would allow him to convert his basement into a rentable property for short term use. Council President, Flanum noted that the City must be careful with approving this as it will set a precedent for any short-term rentals moving forward. It was stated that short-term rentals will be required to comply with the City’s rental ordinances.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the Conditional Use Permit for 233 Arlington Drive for Mr. Dix.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Mike Manor, Gloria Lansin, Rachel Thomas, and Eric Elkin to the Recycling Committee – Mayor Leonard has begun to fill the new committees he proposed and with these appointments the Recycling Committee will only have one remaining vacancy.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the appointments as proposed.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Debbie Elmer, Colleen Adams, Denise Johnson, and Cheryl Bowman to the Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee – Like the Recycling Committee these appointments would leave a sole vacancy on the Committee.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the appointments as presented.
Appointment of Patty Bjorklund to the Amery Economic Development Corporation Board – With the resignation of Tim Strohbusch from the City Council there is now a vacancy on the AEDC Board. Mayor Leonard would like to fill it with Administrator Patty Bjorklund.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to approve the appointment of Patty Bjorklund to the AEDC Board.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Chad Leonard to the Fire Committee and Airport Commission – Tim Strohbusch’s resignation also left a vacancy on both the Fire Committee and Airport Commission. Mayor Leonard is proposing that he will fill the vacancies for the time being and that he may appoint someone different once the Council is full again.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the appointment of Chad Leonard to the Fire Committee.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the appointment of Chad Leonard to the Airport Commission.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Public Comment – No public comment was heard at this time.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 5:27 P.M.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
August 5th, 2022
WNAXLP
(June 13)
