The Amery City Council met on August 17th, 2022 at the Amery City Center. Council President, Sarah Flanum called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard(via Zoom); Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Rick Van Blaricom; Mike Manor; Mykaela Thompson and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Lieutenant, Jason Hickok; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Staff Absent: Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn
Others present: None.
New Business
ARPA Funds Discussion/Approval – Administrator, Bjorklund explained the proposal for the different options how the ARPA funds could be used. The three proposed items are bathrooms in Soo Line and Michael Park, a storm siren at the Fire Hall, and electric car chargers. The bathrooms would be smaller versions of what was installed in North Park, so they would come as a full unit, but the City would be responsible for site prep ahead of time. It was brought up that cameras would need to be installed at the new bathroom sites to protect the new structures. Electric chargers would be provided by Xcel Energy and the City would be responsible for the infrastructure to hook up the chargers.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor to approve the ARPA funds to be spent in the order of bathrooms, storm sirens, and electric charging stations.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
2023 Budget Discussion/Workshop – Items for the 2023 budget were discussed. Library Director, Thomas presented that the Library’s Act 150 funding is projected to be smaller in 2023, but the funding amount has not been decided yet. Alderperson, Van Blaricom asked if each township got extra funding due to covid for fire and they did not. The funds went to the Fire Department. Numbers for the cemetery board and the community center still need to be obtained for the budget. When the topic of new city vehicles came up it was suggested to look in to leased and/or electric vehicles.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin to go into Closed Session at 6:37 P.M. under Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – Potential Assistant Public Works Director, Employee Evaluations, and Employee Compensation. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Council President, Flanum; to reconvene into Open Session at 8:00 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes –Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson Elkin; to pay Police Chief Tom Marson an amount of $44,000 in taxable backpay and reimbursement.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to adjourn at 8:05 P.M.
Ayes – 3 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Taylor Larson
City Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
August 19th, 2022
