AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
April 6th, 2022
The Amery City Council met on April 6th, 2022 at the Amery City Center and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Interim Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Rachel Thomas; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Larry Stelter, Videographer; Jay Griggs – Airport Manager, April Ziemer – Amery Free Press, and Members of the Public.
Public Comment: Interim Chief, Frohn; took the time to inform the public that the Fire Department Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt would be on April 16th. Council President, Leonard also took the time to present Mayor Isakson with a plaque to thank him for his service to the City during his time as Mayor.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (March 2nd, 2022), Zoning Board of Appeals (March 22nd, 2022) and Committee of the Whole (March 22nd, 2022).
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Jay Griggs – Airport Update – Jay Griggs was present to discuss his upcoming retirement as airport manager and to talk about what has been achieved during his time as the manager.
Discussion of City Center Roof and Painting Costs – City Administrator, Bjorklund gave the Council an update on the upcoming projects to fix the City Center roof and to paint the building. Both projects should be completed by the end of the summer.
South Industrial Park Lot Sale Prices – The City has received opinions of value on its industrial land in the new industrial park from Compass Realty. Administrator Bjorklund recommended that the City contracts with Compass Realty to list its available properties.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to have Compass Realty list the available properties in the South Industrial Park.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Proposed RFP for Building Inspector – The City had decided in December to move all of its appointments to its annual reorganization meeting and as such the contract for the current building inspector will be up in May. City staff put together this Request for Proposal to solicit proposals from different firms.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve the Request for Proposal as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Proposed RFP for Airport Manager – Alderperson, Strohbusch; noted that the discussion for this was similar to the Building Inspector and noted that discussion was not needed.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve the Request for Proposal as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to adjourn at 5:44 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
April 7th, 2022
WNAXLP
(June 6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.