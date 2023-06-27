The Amery City Council met on April 5th, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; Library Director, Heather Wiarda; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Lindsey Kohls and Members of the Public
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes – City Council (March 1st, 2023); Special Council (March 15th, 2023), Plan Commission (March 23rd, 2023), and Recycling Committee (March 22nd, 2023).
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve the minutes as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Public Comment – Chief Frohn wanted to let everyone know about the Pancake Breakfast that the Fire Department will be holding during Easter. Alderperson, Thompson gave an update on the Golf Course Board and their upcoming meeting on the 11th. Mayor, Leonard, informed the public that the Committee of the Whole meeting would be taking place on the 20th instead of the 19th because of scheduling conflicts and then ended the public comment portion by announcing that the City has vacant board/committee spots still with the reorganization meeting coming up next month.
Traffic Calming Discussion Project – Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen gave a brief overview of the upcoming project. Hailee Bushmann from the Regional Planning Commission will be conducting this project next to the school with the help of the Public Works Department. It will be over one month and shouldn’t cause much disruption in the area.
Certified Survey Map Application for Amery School District – This map is essentially the same as the others that the School District has done on Hillcrest. They are planning on constructing another house in the near future.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve the application as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Conditional Use Permit Application for 516 Keller Ave. S. – Cheryl Clemens has submitted this application to turn her current home office into a short-term rental, specifically for hospital professionals. This application went through a public hearing at the Plan Commission with no objections.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the Conditional Use Permit Application as presented.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson to go into Closed Session at 5:07 P.M. – Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(f) – Mayor & City Administrator. Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, preliminary consideration of specific personnel problems or the investigation of charges against specific persons except where par. (b) applies which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom, to reconvene into Open Session at 6:37 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to adjourn at 6:38 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA, City Clerk-Treasurer
April 6th, 2023.
