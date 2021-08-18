AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
July 7th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on July 7th, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: Mayor, Paul Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Rick Van Blaricom. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch, Sarah Flanum (via Zoom), Chad Leonard, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA; Dave Rasmussen - MSA; Ashley Long, Amery Area Library Board President, and other members of the public.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson began the public comment portion of the meeting with discussion regarding Ethics Board openings and City Alderperson opening. Dedication of Pickle Ball Courts to Dennis John was discussed.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (June 2nd, 2021); Special City Council (June 7th, 2021); Special City Council (June 14th, 2021), Committee of the Whole (June 15th, 2021), Special City Council (June 18th, 2021), Special City Council (June 22nd, 2021).
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
Ordinance 11-2021: Trespass Amendment - This ordinance was written to help the Police Department with its issues of vandalism in the parks.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to approve Ordinance 11-2021 as written.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Certified Survey Maps: Housing Authority – The first map showed the 4 duplexes on the same lot. The second survey showed the map with each duplex dedicated to their own lot. The separation of lots was to help with future sale of the duplexes in the future.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve Housing Authority Certified Survey Map for the purpose as presented.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
David Rasmussen – MSA (Contract for Amendment TIF #6, TIF #7 with possible inclusion of TIF #9 for the future). Dave discussed the contract which had a start date of June 1, 2021 and completion date of December 31, 2021. The cost of the contract is $14,500. The amendments will help with funding of South Industrial Park.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve with moving forward.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; to amend per prior motion and add that she would like to move forward with the contract with MSA for TIF Amendments in the amount of $14,500. The amendments will be for South Industrial Park Improvements. Seconded by Alderperson, Elkin.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
No Parking Signs on Main Street in the downtown area – The signs were in place before the Keller Avenue Project. They were removed for the project to proceed. Police Chief, Tom Marson wondered if the signs should go back in place, or keep them removed. Discussion ensued. The request is tabled until the August 4, 2021 City Council Meeting.
A-1 Excavating Pay Request #3 – Keller Avenue Project. Eric Barclay – MSA presented Pay Request #3 in the amount of $314,049.12 for work on the Keller Avenue Project. Eric stated that they met requirements for submittal of requests and Davis-Bacon requirements were also met.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to approve Pay Request #3 from A-1 Excavating in the amount of $314,049.12 for the Keller Avenue Project be approved; seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
6. Tornado Sirens. Police Chief, Tom Marson discussed the need to look at a Tornado Siren be placed
where the previous one was placed that was taken down (behind the fire hall). Discussion ensued. The council will bring this up at the 2022 Budget Workshop as a Capital Expense item.
7. Abcom Breakdown of Pricing for City Center Project. All technology and security for the city and Police were discussed. The items for library were broken down separately. The discussion will be discussed at Committee of the Whole further next week.
8. Capital Costs for Library Moving, Shelving, Furniture, Technology, Security. The library presented an “amended” letter drafted by John Thompson of IFLS. He had broken down costs for the following: Shelving - $200,000; Furnishings - $67,435; Moving - $9,368.00 - $10,065.50; and $65,495 for Technology and Security. Total amount requested from the City of Amery is: $343,535. Amery Area Library Board President, Ashley Long was present to answer questions and detail their request. The various council members fielded questions and after much discussion decided to draft a letter to the Library Board with their thoughts and questions. The discussion will move to the Committee of the Whole next week as well as a possible Special Council Meeting.
9. Pay for Performance. City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund discussed the fact that Employee Evaluations will take place before the end of July for presentation in August to City Council. As part of the Evaluation process, she will include a wage matrix to coincide with the Evaluations.
10. Closed Session – 19.85 (e) Keller Avenue Project. Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session.
Roll Call: Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Mayor, Isakson left the meeting at 6:30 PM
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to go into Closed Session; seconded by Council President, Leonard at 6:30 PM.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch, to reconvene into Open Session; seconded by Council President, Leonard at 7:02 PM.
Roll Call: Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 7:04 P.M.
Ayes – 4Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
July 7, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(August 17)
