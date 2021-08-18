AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
August 4th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on August 4th, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Miss Amery, Diedra Meyer led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag.
Roll Call: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons, Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum; and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Police Chief, Tom Marson; Library Director, Amy Stormberg and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA; Eric Henningsgard – SEH; Ashley Long, Amery Area Library Board President, John Thompson, IFLS Library System Director; Larry Stelter, Videographer; and other members of the public.
Public Comment: Mayor Isakson began the public comment portion of the meeting by introducing Fran Duncanson, Polk County District 12 Supervisor. She gave Polk County updates. Tom Olson also spoke regarding the Keller Avenue Project.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (July 7th, 2021); Special City Council (July 20th, 2021); Board of Review (July 20th, 2021); Plan Commission (July 6th, 2021); Committee of the Whole (July 20th, 2021).
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to accept all minutes as written.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
New Business
Mayor’s Proclamations: The following proclamations were read: Dedication of Pickleball Courts to Dennis John. Dedication of individuals named in a house fire in June, 2021 in the City of Amery. EMS, Police and a citizen who rescued a mother, grandmother and 2 grandchildren from a burning house on Maple Street in Amery, WI. Police Officer, Pete Krumrie; Paramedic, Ben Nylund; Amery Area Medical Technician, Josh Hoffman, and citizen John Jeske. City of Amery Queen’s Court Day recognized by City Council at their Regular City Council Meeting in August as Amery Queen’s Court Day. Recipients are: Miss Amery, Diedra Meyer; First Princess, Reese Benware; Second Princess/Miss Congeniality, Ella Gould; Third Princess, Lily Marquand; Fourth Princess, Rylee Thompson-Ziemer and Little Miss Amery, Penelope Gehrman.
112 Hyland Property Dispute: Mary Hawkinson and Joe Hawkinson came to dispute their neighbor’s placement of a retaining wall on their property which adjoins theirs. They stated that they wanted to know when it was set to be completed. They also noted that the dirt is washing back onto their property and they dug into their property. They wanted the building inspector to look at. City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer, Bjorklund noted that the city’s building inspector will not go on the property of the adjoining neighbor where the wall is being placed without a police escort. But she will contact them to see if they can look to see if they are not encroaching on the neighbor’s property or anything else being done with the wall to see if it is not harmful to their property. She noted that she will call them back when she speaks with them.
Erik Henningsgard – SEH/Soldier’s Field Feasibility Study: Erik stated that he had looked at Soldier’s Field in 2015. He would be willing to put something together for the council and see if a study needs to be done in that area for future sale of the property. The NE corner where the football field is in better shape with less moisture. He stated soil borings and groundwater monitoring could be done. He will get back to council with options to proceed.
Ethics Board Appointments: Mayor, Paul Isakson made the following recommendations for the Ethics Board that the city council created by ordinance. Pat Donahue; Brian Byrnes; Steve Scheidler; Brenda Utgard – Alternate; and Dale Johnson – Alternate.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve appointments of the Ethics Board Members.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
No Parking Signs on Main Street in the downtown area – The signs were in place before the Keller Avenue Project. They were removed for the project to proceed. Police Chief, Tom Marson wondered if the signs should go back in place, or keep them removed. Discussion ensued. The request is tabled until the August 17, 2021 Committee of the Whole Meeting.
A-1 Excavating Pay Request #4 – Keller Avenue Project: Eric Barclay – MSA presented Pay Request #4 in the amount of $99,911.00. Eric stated that they met requirements for submittal of request and Davis-Bacon requirements were also met.
Motion by Alderperson, Flanum to approve Pay Request #4 from A-1 Excavating in the amount of $99,911 for the Keller Avenue Project be approved; seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
2022 Polk County Visitor’s Guide: 5 Star Marketing & Distribution sent a proposal to place a full page ad marketing the City of Amery in the 2022 Polk County Visitor’s Guide. Cost for the ad is $1,990
Motion by Council President, Leonard to approve $1,990 for full page ad placement in the 2022 Polk County Visitor’s Guide be approved; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
6. Hangar Lease for Hanger D-4 (Eugene Trenda): Hangar Lease for Hanger D-4 (Eugene Trenda) at the Amery Municipal Airport was presented.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom to approve Hangar Lease D-4 for Eugene Trenda; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion Carried.
7. Library Shelving Needs: John Thompson, IFLS Library System Director was present to discuss the shelving needs for the Amery Public Library due to the upcoming move in the future Amery City Center Building. The current library space holds 4,675 linear feet of shelving. It does not include shelving located in lower level for kits, book club books, and duplicate titles. The City Center new shelving is 4,560 linear feet and that assumes 66” high shelving in the adult areas and 66’ or lower in the teen and children’s areas. The City Center mix of existing and new shelving would be 3,824 – 4,000 linear feet. The existing 60” shelving is a mix of 4 or 5 shelf units. This impacts the linear feet in the space he stated. Collections shelved on those units will also impact the number of shelves. Some depths are narrow (6”) which limits those shelves to hold Audio Books, Videos, or Paperbacks. It limits flexibility of the space. Exact ceiling heights will need to be determined along the walls, once the sprinkler system, duct work, and piping is finalized. The cost for all new shelving from Duet Resource Group is estimated cost of $132,167.71 which includes freight, delivery, and installation. There could be some slight price modification once sizes are confirmed. Duet estimated that if the library used the mix of existing and new shelving, the cost for the smaller portion of new shelving would be 1/3 of the cost for all new shelving. If this is the selected option per the recommendation of Duet, the library board/staff will need to work with the vendor to determine how best to integrate the new and existing shelving to provide a cohesive look between the different styles. There was concern regarding the sightlines between the shelving remains with that option.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to give the Amery Public Library $10,000 for shelving only. Not furniture or other items. Alderperson, Strohbusch repealed his motion for the lack of a 2nd.
Motion by Council President, Leonard to give the Amery Public Library $20,000 for shelving; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin.
Ayes – 4Nays – 1Motion Carried.
8. City Center Sidewalk Repairs: Mayor, Isakson stated that there is an additional portion of sidewalk that needs to be removed and replaced on the west end of the main entrance of the city center building. There seems to be water going behind the sidewalk which finds its way into the building. The portion was not part of the original removal of the steps and portion of sidewalk for future ADA compliant handicapped ramp there. He wanted to give the council the information.
9. Closed Session – 19.85 (1)(c) Full Time Officer and Employee Evaluations: Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. 19.85(e) Police Union Negotiations. Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session.
Roll Call: Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to go into Closed Session; seconded by Council President, Leonard at 6:40 PM.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch, to reconvene into Open Session; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin at 7:45 PM.
Roll Call: Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to hire Amanda Runnels as a Full-Time Police Officer with Amery Police Department effective immediately. Rate of pay will be $23.79 per hour. Seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to adjourn at 7:46 P.M.
Ayes – 5Nays – 0Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer
August 4, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
