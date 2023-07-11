Amery Airport Commission Meeting
Amery Council Chambers
104 Maple Street, Suite A, Amery, WI 54001
June 15, 2023
Present: Paul Isakson, Mark Meyer, Phil Abraham and Roger Waterman
Also Present: Taylor Larson, Jeff Mahoney, Peggy Marson, Melissa Underwood, Tim Wegwerth, Dave Toftness, Marty Noonan
The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. by Paul Isakson.
Minutes: On a motion by Meyer, seconded by Abraham, minutes of the May 17, 2023 meeting were approved.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Layout Plan: Melissa Underwood from SEH was present to begin discussions for the upcoming airport layout plan. The previous plan from 8/2/2005 was provided to the committee. As part of the new layout plan an environmental assessment will be completed. There was some discussion about whether the existing land for hangars could house hangars larger than 60x60. Melissa believed if they were airplane hangars that would be acceptable, but she said she would talk with Andy Trimble. This brough up the discussion of marking hangar lots for future sale. Currently it is just a large grassy area with no lots indicated. It was suggested that stakes could be put in the ground to find lot corners for future sales. There are currently several lots available for sale. Pilots are supposed to start thinking about what they would like to see at the airport in the future. Crack filling hasn’t begun yet but will be done before October.
Lease Update Discussion: At previous meetings, the airport commission made suggestions for changes to the lease agreement. Those changes were presented, and the commission suggested an additional change. The three paragraphs with changes are shown below the way they were approved by
“Part 103 aircraft” was added into the following paragraph “WHEREAS, the Lessor owns and operates an airport known as the Amery Municipal Airport, and Lessor is desirous of leasing to the Lessee a certain parcel of land on said airport, hereinafter more fully described, to be utilized by the Lessee for the primary purposes of aircraft storage and maintenance of a certified registered aircraft, part 103 aircraft or an experimental aircraft under construction, and”
“and the Lessee or an associate of the Lessee should hold a valid pilots license” was added to the following paragraph
“WHEREAS, the Lessee will use the property hereinafter described for the primary purpose of storing aircraft and shall conduct only such aircraft maintenance on the Lessee’s own aircraft as performed by the Lessee or by regular employees of the Lessee; Lessee may use the property for incidental purposes which do not interfere with any other Lessee’s use of the airport and does not create any health, property or fire hazards or dangers; Lessee shall not use the property for any commercial purpose servicing any third party; the Lessee will not use said property for any other purpose, and the Lessee or an associate of the Lessee should hold a valid pilots license.”
The entire following paragraph was added:
“3. The Lessee shall have the right to install a private well in accordance with City of Amery Ordinance 411-36 Sec E. If a well is planned for installation a County approved Sewage System must also be installed. The Lessee shall also be responsible for obtaining a Zoning Permit from the Zoning Administrator for the installation of the well and the private sewage system tied to the well.”
A motion was made by Waterman and seconded by Abraham to make the three changes to the lease as stated.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Adjournment: A motion was made by Meyer and seconded by waterman to adjourn the meeting at 9:24 a.m.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Minutes recorded by Taylor Larson
WNAXLP
(July 12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.