The Amery City Council met on November 16, 2022 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Chad Leonard called the meeting to order at 5:00 P.M.
Roll Call: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard. Council President, Sarah Flanum. Alderpersons, Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor; and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson; Interim Police Chief, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Heather Wiarda and Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: CliftonLarsonAllen Auditor, Jonathan Sherwood (Zoom); Amery Public Library Adult Services Director, Trevor Richards and various members of the Public.
2023 Budget Hearing: Mayor, Leonard asked for a motion to open the Public Budget Hearing for 2023 to hear any comments regarding the 2023 City of Amery Budget.
Roll Call Vote was taken by City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund.
Mayor: Leonard. Council President: Flanum. Alderpersons: Van Blaricom; Thompson; Manor; Elken.
Motion by Council President, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Manor to open the Public Hearing for the 2023 Budget at 5:03 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
No comments were presented or heard from the public.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson to close the Public Hearing for the 2023 Budget at 5:07 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Roll Call Vote was taken by City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund.
Mayor: Leonard. Council President: Flanum. Alderpersons: Van Blaricom; Thompson; Manor and Elken.
Alderperson, Van Blaricom; wanted to stress that Summer Wednesdays has been a good event for the community, and funds should be looked at to help Woody McBride with his $5,000 ask to help fund the venture in the City of Amery for 2023. He had heard from individuals that felt the same way. Council President, Flanum stated that the funds would have to come from the proposed 2023 proposed Budget and asked if there were monies available for possible funding. City Administrator, Bjorklund asked Public Works Director, Mahoney if funds could be derived from the Celebrations Line Item of the Budget. The money is tight there he mentioned, and the funding covers all events within the city including wages for work done as well as materials and supplies. He also noted that new flags will be purchased for the Fall Festival Celebration for the entrance into the city as well. City Administrator, Bjorklund stated that the Budget had been looked at extensively, and funding allocations have already been considered. Alderperson, Flanum would like us to explore monies next year and contribute as necessary before the event starts in the spring. We could do a Budget Amendment at that time which was explained by CliftonLarsonAllen Auditor, Jonathan Sherwood. The monies would come from various areas of the budget at that time.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to approve the 2023 Budget as posted and presented in the amount of $3,587,338.00.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Roll Call Vote was taken by City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund.
Council President: Flanum. Alderpersons: Van Blaricom; Thompson; Manor and Elken.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Council President, Flanum to adjourn at 5:20 p.m.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator
November 16, 2022
