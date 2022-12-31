I’ve never felt very comfortable offering advice. I am an utterly stereotypical college student—wide-eyed, sporadically ambitious, and perpetually unprepared. My wisdom and authority on most subjects (outside of coffee and movies) is terribly slim. But since I started writing for the Free Press back in September, I’ve observed some consistencies that may be worth a story. Perhaps someone wiser than me can use my observations to conjure up a moral lesson they can use. Secondhand wisdom has really been my trademark writing stratagem.
When I was a junior in high school, I took a Careers and Technology class. The idea of the class was to get students prepped and excited for a job in the real world—job shadowing, college visits, and field trips to local businesses. One such trip took us to the Oxbo Manufacturing Plant in Clear Lake. The company designs and builds harvesters, seeking to “optimize” farming. A specialist in this field gave my class a behind-the-scenes look on the future of agriculture.
It is first and foremost important to note that I could care less about harvesters. I didn’t grow up on a farm, I’ve never had a knack for machinery. My fondness for agriculture extends to the food on my plate and not much further. Writing and the arts have always been my wheelhouse—for a time, it was impossible for me to imagine why someone would not want to write for a living.
Most of my classmates were more enthused. As the Oxbo specialist presented a slideshow on the amenities of a brand-new harvester, a student raised her hand. “How many rows of hay can this harvester harvest at once?”
The specialist smiled and exclaimed: “Four!” Whispers of amazement bounced around the room. He continued with unshackled excitement, perhaps more aware of his captive audience. “And this thing moves! Like, we’re talking 15 miles per hour.” More oohh’s and aahh’s reverberated through the crowd.
I had no frame of reference for how revolutionary these developments were except for the emotion behind their presentation. The specialist talked about this harvester like I would talk about my favorite movie, or a remarkably tasty peppermint mocha. With my career and academic focus at peak self-centered precision, it had never occurred to me that anyone, especially a professional adult, could have that much love and admiration for such a unique line of work.
There was something profoundly earth-shattering about this experience. Maybe I had never considered that adults could be so enthusiastic about their job. Maybe I never thought that such a deep level of passion could be found in something so removed from my understanding of what passion is used for. Maybe I thought I would never care, even for a moment, about harvesters.
A month after the Oxbo trip, I was given the opportunity to job shadow at the Free Press. I spent a day with April, who showed me what it takes to make the Free Press run smoothly. I could fill this whole paper with just my notes from the day, but for the sake of this story’s trajectory, I will leave it at this: April is a beacon of passion. She puts care, attention, investment, and wisdom into her career, stories, and conversations. She illuminates the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary, giving life and love to the everyday accomplishments of our communities. I cannot think of a more spectacular profession, nor a more spectacular professional for the task. During the job shadow, I was once again captivated by the pure passion on display—how excited everyone was to be there, to do their jobs, and serve the community.
April was kind enough to bring me on as a part-time writer in September. I have been writing a story or two most weeks, meeting with some incredible people and talking about their careers. From weed harvesting to toymaking to candy shop managing, I have had the rare opportunity to examine passionate workers from across dozens of professions. With every interview, I always try to ask the same question: “What is the most rewarding part of your job?”
The answers inevitably vary. Of course, a principal oversees their school for different reasons than a water quality specialist surveys a lake. But perhaps more interesting than what they say is how they say it—something not as easily captured in formal writing. In all cases, without failure, there is a profound enthusiasm and admiration for the “reward” they work towards. Whether it be clean lakes, happy children, or positive community impact, these professionals have found intense joy in their career.
Work, especially for teenagers and young adults, can be a grueling proposition. It is often something one must endure rather than enjoy, an exchange of blood, sweat, and tears for housing and tuition. This situation is often involuntary, as a lack of options and opportunities can be extremely limiting. I have no solution or remedy for this situation—this is where my lack of wisdom truly takes center stage. I am an observer by trade and try to make no claims otherwise. But if I may offer one final suggestion to those in pursuit of a career, it is this: look for passion. It is somewhere for everyone and somewhere in everyone. The more of it you can find, the better off you’ll be. If you have a chance to listen to someone talk about their job, take it. You have no idea how interesting a harvester can be.
