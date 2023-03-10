Recently I have been reminded by so many examples hard work really does pay off-no matter who you are, where you come from or how little or large are the stars you intend to reach.
Locally, you would have to turn a blind eye not to notice accomplishments.
Have you heard of Leo Chanel? As my friend Greg Marsten reported over at the Sentinel, Leo’s fan club is especially strong at Grantsburg High School, where the 2019 alumnus’ legacy remains strong. “Leo was a rare breed of athlete in the sense that he was not only physically gifted, but he had all of the other qualities that it takes to make it to the professional level,” Leo’s former head football coach Adam Hale said after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl XVII win. “From his outstanding work ethic to his energy, attitude and intelligence, he was a once in a lifetime kind of kid for a small town.”
Marsten said Leo already had a strong local fan base supporting him before his Super Bowl appearance, but his big game likely added some new fans in a whole host of Area Codes beyond 715, as the former Grantsburg Pirate three-sporter and UW-Badger star excelled in the premier NFL event, with his KC squad overcoming a ten-point halftime deficit in the final contest of the season, winning 38-35.
“And yes, Leo played a big part in that victory, as Chenal was a true powerful force, playing for a big chunk of the hallowed contest, dispatched to mitigate the Philadelphia Eagles’ running game,” said Marsten.
Leo visited his hometown shortly after the Super Bowl. When you grow up in a family of 16 children, you do what it takes to stand out from the crowd and Leo and his football playing brother John have done just that.
Although she and her family are some of the most down to earth humans in 54001, Alicia Monson is the biggest thing to happen to Amery since Scrap Iron Gadasky. If you do not know who that is, you should probably Google him.
Olympian and Amery native Monson is the current North American record holder for the 10,000 m and the indoor 3000 meters. A fine athlete and a good person who has set goals and worked tirelessly. She has never forgotten where she has come from and there are no signs of Monson slowing down.
When I first met Barron resident Chris Kroeze, he was playing for a crowd of five people at a Friday afternoon Amery Fall Festival show. The next thing I knew, I was interviewing him over the phone while he was filming the national hit NBC television show The Voice.
I recently re-soaked in Kroeze’s story and music at a local show. He spoke about how hard it was to play for empty venues and make little to no money. He talked about how the NBC show gave him exposure but took away who he really was as an artist. His voice sounds amazing on every tune, but I found it especially telling during the words, “There’s been a load of compromising on the road to my horizon,” while crooning Glen Campbell’s Rhinestone Cowboy.
I think that line could be used by many, including myself, whether they want to be where, “The lights are shining on me,” or not.
Speaking of cowboys, you know how rodeo participants must stay on a bull for eight seconds to receive a score? I’d like to compare that to the ZERO points scored on Amery High School Junior Koy Hopke all wrestling season long.
Although he is a Warrior, he could easily be compared to a bull. Hopke earned his third straight title at 220 pounds and ran his record to 53-0 for the season. Hopke wrestled only 65 seconds over his three State matches to win the title. He also won Gold at the U17 World Championships last summer.
Here’s the thing, any goals big or small are going to take some dedication, work and as Campbell said, compromises.
I was recently told resident Brandy Greenberg (who happens to be the grandchild of the cute couple featured on the front of this week’s paper) desperately wants to see her name as a top bowler in the Amery Free Press. Hey-don’t chuckle-there are much worse areas to have your name in the paper. Brandy, please know I believe in you and your skill set as a baller. If all else fails, at least you saw your name in my column.
Whether it is big sports, little sports, singing, writing or anything else, keep the passion and drive for doing what you do. There will be haters, there will be doubters, there will be non-believers, and then there will be you-proving them wrong.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
