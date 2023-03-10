April Ziemer-Newest

April Ziemer, Editor

Recently I have been reminded by so many examples hard work really does pay off-no matter who you are, where you come from or how little or large are the stars you intend to reach.

Locally, you would have to turn a blind eye not to notice accomplishments. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.