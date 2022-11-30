April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

Ahhhh, another Thanksgiving is in the books and as I said last week, it is always a lively, laughable and loud time when our family gathers to celebrate. While it was wonderful and my heart feels full, I think I need to be real with readers about the preparation for the big day. 

It never fails. Every single time I want to do some sort of home project, I decide right before a gathering is the time. This year I decided I would paint our stairwell red and hang different pieces of Amery memorabilia I have been collecting on the walls. Shelves would also need to be hung for certain things to sit. When I say “I would” what I really mean is my husband Josh would bust his backside to finish my vision to completion.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.