Ahhhh, another Thanksgiving is in the books and as I said last week, it is always a lively, laughable and loud time when our family gathers to celebrate. While it was wonderful and my heart feels full, I think I need to be real with readers about the preparation for the big day.
It never fails. Every single time I want to do some sort of home project, I decide right before a gathering is the time. This year I decided I would paint our stairwell red and hang different pieces of Amery memorabilia I have been collecting on the walls. Shelves would also need to be hung for certain things to sit. When I say “I would” what I really mean is my husband Josh would bust his backside to finish my vision to completion.
This was no small task as the paint kept soaking into the walls and our stairwell ended up taking three gallons. We have a tall stairwell, which meant Josh had to balance the ladder just right to reach up to quite high places.
I ended up with around 60 pieces that needed to be displayed (and I would like to add more). There were photos, old advertising pieces, relics from Amery Schools and rare collectibles I am still in disbelief I was able to get in my possession.
We worked late into the night on the Eve of Thanksgiving. I wanted everything hung a certain way. My husband said he was tired, and we needed to finish in the morning. Although I was not happy with this, I agreed.
We rose early the next day. I realized I had forgotten a few things at the store the previous evening. Off to Dick’s Market I went. The store was mainly quiet. I did though, witness a guy crazily searching for some flavor of pudding mix on the shelves while he explained to someone on the other end of the phone that he, “Couldn’t find it.”
I heard a woman’s voice screaming they, “HAVE to have it!”
I offered him a genuine smile as I felt bad and he put his hand over his phone and wished me a, “Happy Thanksgiving.”
I wondered why his lady on the phone seemed so uptight. After all, it was only 7:15 in the morning and it was supposed to be a happy day that opened the doors to a season of joy.
When I returned home and asked Josh when we would complete the stairwell. He said, “Soon.” I realized I had forgotten yet something else from the store and panic set in. Josh promised to quickly run and get what I hadn’t.
I started having anxiety over getting the food done, stairwell finished and myself looking presentable before all of our company arrived.
Josh returned and said as soon as he took care of something downstairs, we would finish the stairwell. I do not know what it is about our downstairs mancave, but it is like there is some odd force that holds Josh hostage down there. I do not know what takes place but five minutes turns into 15, 30, 60, etc.
His mancave is decorated in all sorts of old beer and liquor signs. Oddly, if you enter our home from the downstairs, it is the first area you see. I figure if a robber ever breaks into our house, they will think they arrived at a frat house, assume there are no valuables and leave.
While waiting for Josh to fulfill his promise of completing the stairwell project, I started getting more antsy and angry. I understood why that lady was yelling at the man on the phone at Dick’s. He probably put off going to get pudding the way Josh was putting off hanging my photos.
I cut myself peeling potatoes and literally sat in the middle of my kitchen floor and sobbed. I thought about my late mother and how I wished she was here. I wondered how many times she cried making Thanksgiving dinner while my siblings and I never offered to help, and my dad watched football in the other room.
I pulled myself together for a bit but ended up losing my mind a few hours later.
We did eventually get most of my treasures hung on the wall and I focused on making a perfect charcuterie display. When I was almost done carefully setting pepperonis shaped like roses on the tray, my sister swooped in and ate a baby carrot. It put me over the edge. I yelled at her that she couldn’t eat it. She asked, “Why?” I said I wasn’t done with my masterpiece.
She then traveled down to the twilight zone of the mancave.
I immediately felt bad. I realized I was being a jerk. When my dad said he was going downstairs to grab a drink I said I would go downstairs and grab it for him and while down there I would possibly apologize to my sister. I explained to my father that I only had time to either give an apology or comb my hair before the rest of the guests came. My dad said my hair looked fine (which it didn’t) so I knew he felt a moment for my sis and I to hug it out was in order.
It ended up being a “Messy Hair, Don’t Care” Thanksgiving full of love and laughter. I can’t say it was a perfect day, but my Aunt Cheri’s broccoli casserole works like a tranquilizer on me and it was a day that taught me a few lessons along the way. Lessons about patience and perfectionism and how the first is by far more important than the latter. This is a lesson I need to learn and for that, I am thankful.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
