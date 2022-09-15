Are the days following a massive Green Bay Packer loss, the right timing for an inspirational Vince Lombardi quote? I suppose it depends on the way you look at it.
I had actually started writing this week’s football themed column before the loss
because of something that I witnessed earlier in the week.
Our seven-year-old Maverick (who prefers to go by Mav) started football last week. When we asked him if he wanted to sign up, he hesitated. We have a one sport at time rule in our home and he was worried signing up for football would see him having to give up hockey, which he loves. We explained the two sports are different seasons and in fact, we thought playing football would get him in shape for his upcoming days on the ice.
He decided to play, grabbed his water bottle and we arrived at the high school’s practice field to see a sea of youngsters ready to toss around the old pigskin.
During the practice, I could not believe how impressed I was, in fact I was completely blown away. If you are thinking I am talking about Mav’s football skills, you would be mistaken. He is not quick or light on his feet. He never quite got his hands to grip a launched ball. When it came to time to tackle, he approached it like he was frolicking into a field of caterpillars that he didn’t want to harm.
So, it is becoming apparent that Mav may have inherited my athletic ability, but what he has for sports that I never-ever had, is passion. I believe whole heartedly his passion is ignited by watching the “big guys” play.
I could not get over how well the first day of football was run. I must give credit to Coach Ryan Humpal and his crew of High School players who were there to help.
So many times, teenagers get a bad rap. I watched members of the high school team be kind, patient and fun with the little guys last week.
They really took their time with the rambunctious rug rats, who I know can have short attention spans and also seem to have to go potty frequently.
When we returned home that night, Mav did not talk about the ball or plays. He went on and on about the big kids, many of whom he mentioned by name.
While you hear the term “role model” be used frequently, it is many times something teens shrug off. Maybe it would sound cooler if the term “hero” was used because in all actuality it is exactly what some of the high school players are to the smaller tykes. These heroes help the kiddos feel motivated and inspired.
These heroes that were on that field last week were showing, not just telling. This is perfect because while kids have never been great at listening to their elders, they have rarely failed to imitate them.
They offered a great deal of encouragement and I watched the kids hang on their every word. Plain and simply children need more supporters rather than critics.
Nobody, especially children need to be discouraged. Disciplined, coached, taught, advised-Yes. Discouraged-No.
Kudos to Coach Humpal and gang for offering smiles, high fives and “hoorays” to the little players.
I titled this column with a Lombardi quote because I didn’t want to get persecuted in the land of Green and Gold, but truth be told it was a man by the name of Tom Landry who I feel really summed up my feelings about Mav’s football experience.
Thomas Wade Landry (September 11, 1924 – February 12, 2000) was the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, a position he held for 29 seasons. During his coaching career, he created many new formations and methods. His 29 consecutive years from 1960 to 1988 as the coach of one team is an NFL record along with his 20 consecutive winning seasons, which is considered to be his most impressive professional accomplishment.
Landry once said, “Leadership is a matter of having people look at you and gain confidence. If you’re in control, they’re in control.”
Let me tell you, the AHS football team had those kiddos in control last week (as controlled as 50+ tykes can be). And with each passing moment I watched each little person on that field gain confidence.
If games and titles were based on dedication and heart; the heroes of the AHS football team would be bringing home the trophy.
I don’t know if many High Schoolers read my column (except for Tyler on the advice of his Grandpa Tim). So, if there are any parents of these heroes out there, please let them know that Mav’s mom is in full agreement with her son that those “big guys” are pretty awesome.
