Ah, summer. It seems in these parts you blink, and you’ll miss it. Looking back some of my very favorite memories growing up were made in the summertime.
“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy…” was a song composed in 1933-34 by George Gershwin for the opera Porgy & Bess. A song covered more than 25,000 times and sung by artists as diverse as Janis Joplin and Billie Holliday, Ella Fitzgerald/Louis Armstrong and Willie Nelson.
While it seems life does slow down a bit during summer, there is one part that many people in the Amery community do not find easy-swimming.
Our fine community definitely has a lot to offer during summer months. The summer Wednesday music series, Music on the River, endless scoops of Ellies Ice Cream, parks and fishing opportunities galore. But many families find it difficult to cool off water-wise in the City of Lakes.
Many of my summer memories were made at the Amery Beach. At a young age I took swimming lessons there. As the years passed by it was a refreshing way to obtain sun-kissed skin and hang out with friends.
Families and teens alike all shared the space. There was a lifeguard, music playing from portable radios, picnic lunches and playground equipment.
For various reasons the days of the popular Amery Beach came to an end. In part to a never-ending battle with swimmer’s itch as well as other issues.
A reoccurring theme of frustration I have heard throughout the years in this town is the lack of swimming options.
I am a lucky one who lives outside of town with a swimming pool, but I regularly hear from others who are bummed about the state of splashing in Amery. Something many towns our size and smaller offer.
The beach has deteriorated a bit more with each passing year. Recently a passionate resident spoke with the city council about the desire to save the beach. She is putting together a group to clean up the area and although I am not sure if will solve all of the beach’s issues, I commend this woman on her efforts. What I appreciate is the fact that she saw an issue and instead of just complaining about it amongst others and online, she actually came and spoke at a city meeting, which is much more than some have done.
If you are one of those who would like to see something dealt with on this matter, continue the chatter. But please do it in the right way. Talk to city council members instead of spewing on social media.
Money has been spent on feasibility studies throughout the years to determine what residents would like and how feasible these desires would be to come to fruition. As of yet, none of these desires have seen the swimming issue get tackled.
There have been rumblings throughout the years on a splash pad, but it hasn’t gone far.
Pool referendums through the school district have failed. This is no surprise as pools are a very costly endeavor. It is not just the building, but the maintenance and upkeep that gauge bank accounts.
At one point, Amery had a pool fund. The dust has long since settle on that.
For a handful of years semi-affordable easy-set-up pools have solved the issue for some families. The past few weeks local officers have visited homes with pools like these to enforce ordinances which state fences must be built around pools of a certain size. Although no citations were given, families were asked to either build a fence or take down pools. This left many in some of the hottest days of summer with no easy way to cool down.
I understand this problem is not a snap of the finger fix. Safety, staffing and spending have all put up roadblocks. Some older residents do not feel it is their responsibility to pay more in taxes to finance recreation for younger generations. Costs are high and the patience of many residents is running low. This issue has been danced around for decades and swimming ideas continue to float away.
I am all for local. You can shop local, you can eat local and in many ways you can play local, BUT if you want the summer pleasure of beach/pool/splashpad you will see the 54001 city limit sign in your rearview mirror.
Speaking of summer recreation, the other activity there are issues I hear a lot about (and have experienced first-hand), are young bicyclists not paying attention when they cross the road. Many have witnessed youngsters on bikes darting off across the roads without even a glance at whether a vehicle is headed their way.
An accident is bound to happen. I urge parents to please have a talk with their children about safety and bicycling rules.
Here’s to making more memories in flip-flops and cherishing the rest of our short-lived summer days.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
