April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

 

A funny thing happened last Friday that got me thinking. I was in a conversation with my dad, sisters and husband when I forgot my age. I have heard people say before that they forgot how old they were, and I always found that silly. But like many things in life, something seems exceptionally silly until it happens to you.

