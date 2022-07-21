A funny thing happened last Friday that got me thinking. I was in a conversation with my dad, sisters and husband when I forgot my age. I have heard people say before that they forgot how old they were, and I always found that silly. But like many things in life, something seems exceptionally silly until it happens to you.
Before I jumped to the conclusion that I was developing dementia, I took into account as people get older, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. As a result, some people may notice that it takes longer to learn new things, they don’t remember information as well, or they lose things like their glasses. For some, (like me) maybe they forget how old they actually are.
During my age forgetting conversation, my dad immediately replied I was 46. The funny thing about this was even though a minute before I could not actually remember my age, I knew darn well I was not 46. My hubby said I was 45 and he was right. Technically my daddio was completely wrong as I haven’t had my birthday yet this year and I will be 46. My two younger sisters laughed and laughed at my forgetfulness, but just wait-their turn is coming.
In the days that followed this conversation I really started to dwell on my age. Am I really almost 46? That puts me in the category of UPPER forties. I know time flies when you are having fun, but dang.
I started thinking about the years in your forties as a whole and I realized those years should really be called the decade of denial.
It seems I am unrealistic about how my age has possibly caught up with me.
I guess it is an actual thing that you can walk into a room and forget why you went in there. The other day I walked out onto the deck for something. By the time I closed the sliding glass door, I couldn’t remember why I went out there. The kids were in the pool and asked me what I was doing. I said I had just come out to tell them I love them. They gave me a disgusted look. I stared them down until they each told me they loved me. There is actually no denying the fact that we are obviously quite the lovey-dovey family.
What I have tried to deny is the fact that my body doesn’t move like it once did. So, my little guy wants me to run around the back yard and kick the soccer ball for a bit-sounds great. After a few minutes-not so great. Let me just go grab my knee brace. Still not so great, but they do say being a parent is often times painful, but I do not think this is what they meant.
When I was a bit younger, my pals and I would day drink. We would then do what I like to call “Nap and Rally” where you snooze for an hour and wake up for another good five plus hours of party time. I tried this not long ago and I was convinced it wouldn’t be an issue, but the problem is what used to be nap time is now my actual bedtime-there will be no rallying. Also, in case you were wondering, Centrum Silver vitamins do not do a darn thing for hangovers.
There you have it. I have been in complete denial about what I am still capable of at this stage in life. You know what else I have been in denial about? All of my teenage shenanigans.
For many, by the time you hit your forties, you have children who are getting to the age where they might be testing the waters of independence. You never want your kiddos to do something stupid and use the excuse that they are sure you did the same thing when you were their age. Thus, you must just deny, deny, deny.
It is important for my children to know I never stayed out past curfew. I never ever tried a sip of alcohol before I was 21 years-of-age. Under no circumstances did I ever consider skipping school. I would have never dreamed of not cleaning my room. Talk back to my parents? FUHGEDDABOUTIT!
Since my dad was overly eager in aging me (Hey Pops, it is going to be a loooooong 19 weeks until I am actually 46), the least he could do is agree with all of my denial if the grandkids ever ask him to confirm my lies.
Country Crooner Pam Tillis once sang a song called, “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” From here on out, you can just call me Cleo for short.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
