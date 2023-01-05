I know there are still readers out there who remember my January 2019 Christmas tree mishap. For those who have been waiting for the holiday sequel, your gift has arrived (a week late, just like some of my online ordered items).
For those who do not recall, here is a recap of the original comedy…
The events that took place perfectly fit the sitcom mold; someone has what seems like a good idea at the time and it ends with Dad having to lovingly but sternly help the perpetrator realize why their scheme should be avoided in the future.
You are probably curious which of our four kids came up with a lame brain plan that went awry. With my head hanging low I must admit it wasn’t any of them, it was I.
Taking down the average Christmas tree should be a simple process, yet it is a chore. Untangling the lights off of brittle branches can be a little painstaking but it is sort of like childbirth, you forget about the pain when you are excited to deliver the next joyous tree into your home.
My main concern was that we were losing many needles with each day that passed. To remove the tree, I would have to take it across the living room and dining room, through the patio doors, down the deck and to the backyard. Afraid there would be a mess of needles everywhere in those areas, I figured there must be a better way.
I think that I am a fairly intelligent person so I could certainly come up with a plan. Before long, I had my “aha” moment…I could simple slide the tree out our second story window into the front lawn.
I had to do it just right though because I didn’t want it to land on the snow-covered pumpkins in the yard. If it landed nicely, maybe we could hide Easter eggs in it this spring.
My oldest child immediately voiced her opinion this was a bad plan and that my husband would not approve, so she wanted no part of it.
Long story short, the tree got stuck in that second story window for hours. I pushed and kicked. I twisted limbs (both on the tree and my body). My mom jeans hadn’t felt that kind of movement since I participated in a tipsy Fall Festival dance off.
By the time the last shove finally sent that fat boy through, all of the needles of every branch were inside my living room. I vacuumed, clogged and unclogged the nozzles many times. We started the tree removal process at 1 p.m. and picked up that last needle 10 minutes before my husband pulled in the driveway at 6:15 p.m.
I was waiting for my husband Josh to lay into me about the severely crippled tree laying in our front yard, but Saturday evening he never said a word. On Sunday evening I finally had to broach the subject with him, as I needed his help removing pine needles that had slivered into my fingers so that I could type that week at work. We sat on the couch, he with a tweezers in hand. In a firm but caring tone, he went over how the windows could have been broken and more severe injuries may have occurred.
Never since have I ever tried to toss the tree through the window. Not because we turned to artificial trees, but because we buy bigger and bigger trees each year and I knew there was not even a possibility.
This year’s big boy was the start of the sequel to the 2019 box office smash.
We went bigger than ever this year and I was squealing with excitement when they wrapped that giant at the tree farm. My hubby had a little bit a difficulty getting it through the sliding glass doors, but eventually it came across the dining room and into the vaulted ceiling living room.
Josh had to cut a big chunk off of the bottom as it did not fit. It was also too big for the tree stand so he had our daughter’s boyfriend hold it steady while he swore, and fishing line tied it to the wall, and swore some more.
For four glorious weeks it was almost like the eighth Wonder of the World existed in our home.
Last Saturday we hosted Christmas for Josh’s entire Ziemer side and family members commented on the size and beauty of the tree. An uncle asked how we got it in the house, and we explained it had been wrapped. He then asked, “How do you plan to get it out?”
There was brief silence and then Josh replied, “Awe, we’ll figure it out.” Before bed that night, Josh told me he had come up with a plan.
Sunday afternoon he marched up from the garage with twos huge blue tarps and tools. He asked me to help him wrap one tarp around the bottom of the tree and to place to the other off to the side.
For the next few hours, one by one, he sawed off limb by blue spruce limb. Some needles would dance down to the tarp below the tree and the remaining stuck to the limb were tossed to the side tarp.
I watched in awe from the comfort of my recliner and made up little scenarios in my head. You know how especially around the holidays there might be family members who get on your nerves? Well, watching Josh carve away, it was like we were dismantling the annoying family tree. “Oh, drunk Uncle so and so is beyond obnoxious, so let’s toss his limb of the family tree off to the side,” or “Cousin so and so sure has a mouth on her, toss her off to the side.”
It might sound harsh, but it was rather therapeutic and in the end I have a shedding tree out of my living room and time to regroup before hosting the next holiday with family members who I honestly do adore.
Josh took several trips with a filled side tarp, out the patio doors to unload in the back yard.
In the end, there was only a trunk with various limb stubs. It sure was a site to see. For a brief moment I thought we should keep it in the house as a cat climber but changed my mind.
Will 2023 bring a Christmas tree trilogy? We’re the crazy Ziemers, so I would start thinking about getting that popcorn ready.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
