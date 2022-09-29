I have read the Amery Free Press for as long as I can remember. While I was growing up, I heard others say there was nothing like a good book, but I could never relate. I didn’t need Stephen King, Agatha Christie or Ernest Hemingway. I had Palmer, Jerry and Steve Sondreal-who could ask for more?
October 2-8 is National Newspaper week. For a paper nerd like myself, it is a week to celebrate everything that really makes me tick. On average I read 8-10 newspapers a week.
I read so many papers for several reasons. I like to see what other papers do well as I always want to be better with my own paper. I sometimes read stories in larger papers and wonder how I can adjust them and make them relevant to our small town. The main reason I read so many papers is because I am naturally a nosey person.
I read the Free Press over and over each week and pick it apart. Lord knows there are spelling mistakes or things I wish I would have done differently. I am my own worst critic, which makes it all the worse when I receive negative feedback from readers.
I would like to take this opportunity on the dawn of Newspaper Week to say “Thank You” to subscribers old and new. I was never a subscriber as I couldn’t wait for the paper to come in my mailbox. I needed it hot off the press, so I bought it from news stands on Tuesdays. So, “Thank You” to those of you who pick it up at the store too. I appreciate people who take the time to glance at it in waiting rooms or at the Public Library. Without each of you, I wouldn’t be sitting at this desk.
Growing up I was never the athletic type. I tried my hand at a few sports, but it was obvious real fast I wasn’t bringing home any trophies. I was a cheerleader for a year, which my children find hard to believe and, in all honesty, if there were not photos to prove it, I wouldn’t believe it either. I can’t sing to save my life and I never had a desire to have an instrument in my hands. I couldn’t draw, paint or sculpt. Boy could I dance though, and I still can. No matter what every other person on the face of the Earth says, I am an amazing dancer and if they would have never cancelled the television series Solid Gold, I would have been dancing each week for viewers around the globe. It was cancelled though, so it was back to the drawing board.
I liked people. I liked learning about them, talking with them, taking their photos and sharing their stories. High School newspaper and yearbook were right up my alley and eventually I made a career out of all of the things I loved. I am fortunate to be able to say that and I take this seat pretty seriously.
I remember telling Mr. Stangl when he interviewed me that if they were looking for someone who thrived off of tearing apart other people in the paper, I was not the gal for the job. I tried to act as if I could take this position or leave it, but that wasn’t the case as I wanted the job really bad. I practically begged and Stangl told me this job would eat me alive if I let it. He was right as there are many days that it does.
Then there are days when I learn about people, places and things that I would have had the opportunity otherwise. It is a breath of fresh air and I get to share this with readers.
I have learned so much more about the small town I call home and the people who have hung their hats here, that I have become an even bigger “Amery Junkie” than ever. In fact, I am decorating an area of our home with Amery memorabilia. My collection is pretty small thus far, but I have been combing auction sites looking for any scrap of anything that says “Amery, WI.” on it.
Every single day I remind myself of the promise I made to readers in my very first column. I said, “Whether you are a reader that grew up roaming these same small town streets as I did, or someone who has had a journey that landed them into this community, I hope that you will see that I will work hard to report the area happenings to the best of my abilities and you will find me to be approachable, and reliable.”
It isn’t always easy, but most things that are worth it rarely are.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
