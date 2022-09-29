April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

I have read the Amery Free Press for as long as I can remember. While I was growing up, I heard others say there was nothing like a good book, but I could never relate. I didn’t need Stephen King, Agatha Christie or Ernest Hemingway. I had Palmer, Jerry and Steve Sondreal-who could ask for more?

October 2-8 is National Newspaper week. For a paper nerd like myself, it is a week to celebrate everything that really makes me tick. On average I read 8-10 newspapers a week. 

