With Father’s Day approaching, it has dawned on me the day is actually like a gift to me. No, I am not a father. My sisters would probably tell you I have a knack for making everything about me, so to kindly prove them right, I have recently decided Father’s Day is a gift which is being perfectly wrapped up with a beautiful bow and served to me on a silver platter. Let me explain...
With the special day approaching I have been doing a lot of thinking about my dear old dad. He wasn’t there the day of my birth or for my first steps. God didn’t intervene until a few years later. By the time he entered my life, it was too late to teach me to ride a bike and for many years he probably wondered if he would be able to get through this thick skull to teach me much of anything.
Although he wasn’t my father at the very beginning of my life, he has been my dad for many more years than he wasn’t.
I didn’t get to know him very well while I was growing up. He worked tirelessly to provide us with the things kids want. Back and forth commuting to the Twin Cities day in and day out.
He spent the weekends catching up on yard work. On Saturdays when I was running off with friends, I would catch a glimpse of him pausing the riding lawnmower to pick up sticks out of the yard. It would dawn on me I was supposed to pick up sticks after Wednesday night’s storm blew through so he could mow over the weekend. I hadn’t done it. I jumped in the car with my pals and off we went. I was an unappreciative child and it showed. He was a frustrated, but patient father and it showed.
My dad had to rise very early for work each day and would try to go to bed at a decent time. My parents preferred if my friends didn’t call our house after 9 p.m. I thought these rules were ridiculous and pitched many a fit. I was selfish and it showed. He was a frustrated, but patient father and it showed.
In the rare moments of “free time” my dad had, he coached hockey and enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing. The poor guy had been bestowed three daughters. My sister Kelly came the closest to sharing any of his interests and honestly that wasn’t even a ton. My youngest sister Lisa was always a Mama’s Girl. I probably tried to act like I cared about hockey, but I really only wanted to attend tournaments to hang out with the cute boys. I was an annoying teenage girly-girl and it showed. My dad would roll his eyes and let me tag along. He was a frustrated, but patient father and it showed.
When I headed off to college, I wanted to make my parents proud, but what I wanted more was to have fun and be wild and free. I knew they were disappointed in choices I was making. Sometimes I would come home on a weekend and see my dad had fallen asleep in his chair watching the Twins game.
I would pause and think I should wake him up to say I wanted to do better. Better for me and better for them, but I didn’t wake him to say it. I spent a handful of years making rash decisions, some that served me well, others that didn’t. I know there were times I caused worry and despair. I was a young adult just trying to find her place in this world and it showed. He was a frustrated, but patient father and it showed.
Whether it was good news or bad news I was calling to share over the years, I always phoned up my moth- er and then I suppose she shared the news with my dad. My dad was still busy doing his thing and despite a lack of communication on his part, I knew he cared. I now had a family of my own and was busy doing my thing and despite a lack of communication on my part, I hope he knew I cared.
Over the past couple of years,
my father retired, and my mother passed away. I have gotten to know my dad much better and I have to say he is a pretty cool guy in addition to being an amazing grandparent.
Despite some years of uncertainty, it looks like we’ve made it.
Here is where my gift comes into play. As a parent, my reflections for Father’s Day have been a gift in showing me as a mother in times where I just sit shaking my head and I am frustrated, I need to live by my father’s example and try my darndest to be a patient parent and we will somehow make it.
Thanks for the gift Dad.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715- 268-8101.
