Border security was the best in decades under Trump. Now it is the worst in decades. Deaths from illegal drugs have increased to the highest on record. Crime rates have skyrocketed due to Democrat policies. We are in a new recession. Inflation has gone from 1.3% at the end of 2020 to 8.3% now. Remember the unnecessary mask and vaccine mandates, and the draconian shutdowns of schools, businesses and even churches. Gasoline price was $2.33 under Trump then went to $5.00 under Biden, before he began draining our national strategic reserves. Heating oil, and propane prices also increased. A huge amount of military equipment as left for the terrorists in Afghanistan. An emboldened Russia invaded Ukraine and now threatens to use nukes. China was being reined in by Trump and now, not so much. There are new threats on our 2nd amendment. The IRS is insanely slated to be doubled in size. The DOJ, FBI, IRS, NSA, DHS and other agencies have been weaponized against political opposition. Public schools are teaching children to be atheists, racists, perverts and socialists through CRT or other similar programs. The Democrat party would if they could circumvent democratic processes by ending the filibuster and packing the supreme court.
Have you voted for all of this? If you voted for Democrats in any recent election, the answer to that question is, YOU SORT OF DID, so what are you going to do this time?
