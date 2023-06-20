Memorial Day is to honor nation’s war dead from all wars. Our 20th century’s deadliest war, World War II, 407,316 US soldiers died. June 6th 1944, world recognizes WWII’s Normandy landings, largest seaborne invasion in history. That day 29,000 US soldiers died, 106,000 wounded. WWII ended September 1945. About 16 million US people fought in WWII. As of 2022, approximately 167,000 are still living. Their legacy and that of other veterans should not be forgotten. During WWII, US was fighting Fascism and Nazism. All Nazis are Fascists, but not all Fascist are Nazis. It’s important to study history as history rhymes later, understanding good and bad one can recognize and not be fooled by lies, propaganda, and conspiracy theories. There’s a rise in fascism worldwide. When there are economic slowdowns or disasters, it’s easy for extremist politics, like fascism, to take hold. That happened in Europe before WWII.
If there had not been Hitler, a Fascist Nazi, there may have not been WWII. Fascism includes many distinct strategies: mythic past, propaganda, anti-intellectualism, unreality, demonizing existing government, victimhood of leader, law and order, appeal to homeland, and dismantling public welfare and unity. Fascism dehumanizes segments of the population. It relies on division, “us vs. them.” They are lazy, surviving off goods we produce by exploiting the generosity of our welfare system, or employing corrupt institutions like labor unions. Law and order politics has mass appeal, casting “us” as lawful citizens and “them” as lawless criminals whose behavior poses an existential threat to the nation. Hitler used this language in rallies and speeches. 1932, Hitler received 37.3% of votes, but Hindenburg appointed Hitler Chancellor in 1933. In power, Hitler encouraged violence against adversaries, opponents, journalists, and non-supporters. Neighbors, friends, and family turned against each other. As fascism includes capitalism, some people of means didn’t oppose Hitler.
Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement characterized by dictatorial leaders, forcible suppression of opposition, subordination of individual interests for perceived good of nation and race. Fascist leaders are always victims, opponents are evil. Signs of fascism – delegitimize free, independent, investigative journalists, who serve as “watchdog or accountability reporting.” Suggested books/materials: “How Fascism Works” by Jason Stanley, “Strongmen” by Ruth Ben-Ghiat. “Who Voted for Hitler?” thenation.com by Dan Simon 1/15/21, a summary of book “Who Voted for Hitler?” by Richard F. Hamilton. DVD - GreatCourses.com: “A History of Hitler’s Empire,” by Thomas Childers.
