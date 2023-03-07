Recently I became aware of 20 families in Barron who are still waiting, most since 2016 or earlier, for immediate family members to arrive on refugee visas. This includes a majority who are waiting for their children-some now young adults, some still minors.
Before 2017, a year or two of separation had been a normal part of the refugee resettlement process, as many parents tried to spare their children the dangers of the refugee camp and the journey itself as well as protect their children from the hunger and vulnerability by getting to the US as quickly as possible to work. Other families were separated by war, by the destruction of homes and the death or disappearance of family members. Parents still waiting for their children to arrive were often promised by refugee resettlement workers that their children would follow them to the US within two years at the most.
During the continuing wait of 7,8,9 years or more, American family members are working long hours as they have from the start to support their relatives overseas. They must send money for education, food, and housing, as refugees are often not eligible to work in host countries before they reach their final resettlement destination. The trauma of extended separation is evident in more than these working parents’ physical exhaustion. Often separated parents report being asked by their children, “Why have you abandoned us?”
But these parents did not willingly abandon their children. It is instead our nation’s immigration system that has abandoned these families. One doesn’t have to believe in the rightness of the refugee resettlement program generally to recognize the wrong committed against families who trusted the system that had operated for decades and the staff that implemented. This powerlessness of the separated Somali-American family members living in Barron remains despite the fact that, with rare exception, the parents and other petitioners here have earned US citizenship and have pursued every know Congressional and legal advocacy option, at great expense of effort, time and money. The grassroots group Immigrant Advocates of Barron County has launched a fund raiser at https:/gofund.me/dc5611ae to help the families with legal costs.
As their wait goes on, please join me in contacting the White House and our Congressional delegation to tell them the Somali-American and other refugee families who have been waiting years for their children, spouses, and parents need reunion now.
