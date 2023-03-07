Recently I became aware of 20 families in Barron who are still waiting, most since 2016 or earlier, for immediate family members to arrive on refugee visas. This includes a majority who are waiting for their children-some now young adults, some still minors.

Before 2017, a year or two of separation had been a normal part of the refugee resettlement process, as many parents tried to spare their children the dangers of the refugee camp and the journey itself as well as protect their children from the hunger and vulnerability by getting to the US as quickly as possible to work. Other families were separated by war, by the destruction of homes and the death or disappearance of family members. Parents still waiting for their children to arrive were often promised by refugee resettlement workers that their children would follow them to the US within two years at the most.

