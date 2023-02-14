My heart has hurt lately for pastors that stand strong on the words in the Bible. They speak words that are right out of the Bible, not their own. Then they are condemned for it. It's sad because they truly care for the ones they preach to. Pastors want us to live in line with what Jesus said we need to do to make it into heaven. People out there, THERE IS A HELL. True men of God want all to go to Heaven. That is why they tell us things that are going on out there that are wrong. Jesus, yes, was a loving man as we must also be. No pastor who truly preaches from the Bible hates people for the wrongs they do. The pastor knows that doing wrong against the Bible is going the wrong way. What person wouldn't take away harmful drugs or things that could harm a loved one. That is what a pastor is doing by speaking out the words in the Bible. The Bible says we are born either man or woman, God knew us in our mother's womb, and God made every race equal. So why are we as Christians told to accept gay rights, abortion rights, and race protests. Then when we disagree because of it standing against our beliefs as Christians we are told we are haters and need to be quiet. When Jesus met people doing wrong, He said, "I do not condemn you, but go and sin no more." Jesus knew that if they kept doing wrong, they would not make it to heaven. So, tell me why is it wrong for a pastor to also tell people in loving ways to go and sin no more. Church is not a place where we should go and feel like we are not sinners. I go to church to find out all the areas of my life I need to change, so when it is time for the Lord to call me home, I can live with him forever in heaven. I find I have a lot of go and sin no more areas, but I don't get upset at pastors or loved ones who tell me I am wrong. We all need to be told when we are wrong so we can turn away from our sins and become cleansed by the precious blood of Jesus.
