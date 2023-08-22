I am a veteran and a member of the VFW here in Amery. I came back from Iraq in January 2007 with the intent to join the VFW. Well, I am a procrastinator, and I put it off. Finally this spring I did finally join the VFW. I knew that they marched in the parades and did the cemetery ceremonies Memorial Day weekend, and had bingo on Thursdays. What I didn’t know was how they well they took care of the veterans in our community.
I was recently in a motorcycle accident and sustained a broken leg/ankle. Following surgery, I was told that I would be out of work for 12 weeks. To compound things, my wife needed surgery a week later and she is off for 8 weeks too. We do have short term disability (60% pay) and vacation time, but this still is a big dent in our finances. One of the first people to reach out to me was Dave, Commander of the VFW, to offer any assistance that we may need. We burn wood in the winter and normally I would pick up some extra shifts to pay for it this time of year, but that’s not possible. Enter the VFW and Auxiliary who took care of that need when we needed it the most. That’s what your local VFW does for our community, they take care of Veterans in our community in need. Thank you VFW and Auxiliary, this veteran’s family is truly grateful.
I was deeply disappointed in the City of Amery’s decision to not give the VFW the availabie liquor license before my accident and now after this blessing that the VFW and Auxiliary have done for our family, I am more convinced than ever that the city made a huge mistake. I don’t know how many veterans the VFW and Auxiliary have helped, but when I am able, I am definitely going to be more involved in this fantastic organization going forward so that I can pay it forward.
