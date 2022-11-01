We get up in the morning and it is mostly a normal date, with one exception – that being, that we will get out and VOTE. Guaranteed to all eligible voters in the Constitution. WE MUST VOTE if our Democratic Republic is to survive.
Now, things that should be considered. Are we willing to modify, change, eliminate various things, such as:
Gerrymandering – setting up districts that look like a jig saw puzzle.
Right to vote – all eligible voters, via mail, early, early, in person. Remember women have only been allowed to vote since August 18, 1920.
EPA – think clean air, clean water.
Education for all
Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Care Act
Censorship – our right to read what we want, but cannot be told what we can and cannot read
CDC – need to accept fact based medicine
Not to mention Roe V Wade. Must be codified by law. A woman’s body, and health decisions should only be between the woman, a partner, and her doctor. Period! Government in any way, shape, or form should not be involved in our decisions. What not think how we can intrude on a man’s body. Family planning – who will be responsible for children that may not be wanted, or may not be able to be cared for?
We must be responsible in our vote, sending people to Madison and Washington who are concerned about what used to be called the middle class, not just those in the upper class.
As someone who has voted for all three parties at one time or another I feel qualified to tell every one to Vote, it is your guaranteed right!
