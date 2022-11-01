November 8, 2022 – what a date this should be!

We get up in the morning and it is mostly a normal date, with one exception – that being, that we will get out and VOTE. Guaranteed to all eligible voters in the Constitution. WE MUST VOTE if our Democratic Republic is to survive.

