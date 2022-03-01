Thank you Amery United for offering phenomenal speakers during the month of February to lift up BIPOC voices. They were recorded to watch at your convenience once they are released. Today I share Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prayer because Black History is American/World History to be celebrated all year long.
Shake Us From Our Slumber:
When our eyes do not see the gravity of racial justice, Shake us from our slumber and open our eyes, O Lord. When out of fear we are frozen into inaction, Give us a spirit of bravery, O Lord.
When we try our best but say the wrong things, Give us a spirit of humility, O Lord.
When the chaos of this dies down, Give us a lasting spirit of solidarity, O Lord.
When it becomes easier to point fingers outwards, Help us to examine our own hearts, O Lord. God of truth, in your wisdom, Enlighten Us. God of hope in your kindness, Heal Us. Creator of All People, in your generosity, Guide Us.
Racism breaks your heart, break our hearts for what breaks yours, O Lord.
Ever present God, you called us to be in relationship with one another and promised to dwell wherever two or three are gathered. In our community, we are many different people; we come from many different places, have many different cultures. Open our hearts that we may be bold in finding the riches of inclusion and the treasures of diversity among us. We pray in faith.
Heather Greene
Deer Park
