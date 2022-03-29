Hi, neighbors! I work at Clubhouse and I’m writing to express my appreciation for Amery Schools. When we first moved here, Clubhouse—our affordable district childcare—enabled me to take a job on a local farm, meet people, and save up for a home. Before long, I jumped on the opportunity to grow alongside the kids in my community, and I’m so blessed to work so closely with so many of our precious Amery-area families.
Now, as my child struggles to hit her stride at school, I’m watching our many district professionals foster her potential with their specialized skills and a truly special devotion. I’m so grateful they enable her to stay (and thrive) in school and include me every step of the way. Quality care underpins stable families, community, and our local economy, and there is no shortage of families leaning into the schools for support. Slashing programming and cutting into the operational budget to fund a growing list of critical structural repairs in slow motion isn’t a compassionate or strong solution.
I see firsthand how our district supports our community with creativity, tenacity, and a sense of mission. All of our kids and dedicated staff deserve to team up in a safe and sound environment, one built to last and move everyone forward together. Let’s seize this opportunity to nourish this trusted pillar of our community. YES to Amery Schools Referendum #1 and #2! YES to Amery’s bright future! Thank you for your kind consideration.
Chelsea Driscoll, Amery
Paid Political Letter
