With the elections just around the corner, I was going to write about the (sad) state of affairs Biden and the Democrats have taken us to but I would need a full newspaper page to cover that much! Whether it’s gas prices and energy, violent crime and border security, inflation and the economy, fentanyl, Covid, censorship or about anything else, our nation is looking more and more like a third world country every day.

Is anyone else besides me, concerned about the mental state of our current president? A few years back Democrats were questioning Donald Trump’s ability to govern. Today, Joe Biden is but a shadow of what Donald Trump was and its crickets from the Democrats. We should all be gravely concerned if for no other reason than to figure out just who the hell is calling the shots in Washington. Joe Biden is one embarrassment after another and the world sees it too!

