There has been bi-partisan support for Voting Rights Legislation since its passage in 1965. What is the history? What is different now? Republican Presidents and Congress have supported it. In 1965 Democratic President Johnson signed Voting Rights Act. The act opened polls to millions of black, Asians, Native, and Latino Americans by outlawing racist voting practices. In this act, certain provisions expire at different times. Since then, Congress enacted major amendments to the Voting Rights Act in 1970, 1975, 1982, 1992, and 2006 to ensure everyone’s right to vote and non-partisan oversight. Each amendment coincided with an expiration of some of the Act’s special provisions.
In 1970, President Nixon and Congress extended special provisions for five years that were expiring. In 1975, President Ford extended it. In 1982, President Reagan signed a 25 years extension on the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which reauthorized and strengthened Section 2 as permanent. Section 2 prohibits any voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in language minority groups and to maintain non-partisan election oversight. Republicans controlled Congress. It passed overwhelming 389-24 in the House, 85 -8 in the Senate.
In 1992, President G.H.W. Bush (1) signed Voting Rights Language Assistance Act, passed in the House 237 to 125 and Senate 75 to 20. In 2006, President G.W. Bush (II) signed Voting Rights Act Reauthorization, year before certain provisions expired. It extended core temporary enforcement provisions of the 1965 Act another 25 year. Republicans controlled Congress. It passed in the House 390 – 33 and Senate 98 – 0. Bush said, “Congress has reaffirmed its belief that all men are created equal. The right of ordinary men and women to determine their own political future lies at the heart of the American experiment.”
Important provisions of the 1965 and 2006 laws were Section 5, which requires jurisdictions (mainly in the South) with a long history of voting discrimination to submit any voting changes to the Justice Department or a federal court for approval in advance of implementation. Section 203, provides translated materials and translators in high concentrations areas of language minority voters with limited English proficiency. It reauthorizing special provisions and expanding coverage, Congress amended and added several other provisions to the act. Congress expanded the original ban on “tests or devices” to apply nationwide in 1970 and 1975. Congress made the ban permanent. So what is different now?
Dennis Klinkhamer
Clear Lake
