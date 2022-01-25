A recent issue of the AFP had nearly two pages of words from the very left-wing Associated Press that were crafted to reinforce what a lot of “low information” voters already think, and that is the idea that the 2020 presidential election was the most fair and secure in our history. Well, not so much.
The way the article cherry-picked instances of fraud and individual cases to make it look like they were being objective was a little obvious. It was implied at least that a single case of fraud amounted to a single vote while that is sometimes true, in reality a single case could involve thousands of votes. There are far more real examples of voting fraud left out then was put into that article.
Here are a couple cases of voting fraud in a single county in the single swing state Georgia that was reported by multiple sources. “The Kemp report identified 36 instances of duplicate or misidentified batches in the Fulton audit. Most of the examples are part of 36 incorrectly reported batches and 4,255 duplicate reported votes that were added to the Fulton November audit results according to Cross and VoterGA. The misidentified batches are part of the errors that comprised a whopping 60% batch error rate revealed at the press conference. Vote misallocations also identified in the Kemp report highlight 7 falsified tally sheets that VoterGA revealed in July. For example, a batch containing 60 ballot images voted for Joe Biden, and 40 voted for Donald Trump was reported as 100 for Biden and 0 for Trump. The 7 batches of ballot images with 554 votes for Joe Biden, 140 votes for Donald Trump and 11 votes for Jo Jorgenson had tally sheets in the audit falsified to show 850 votes for Biden, 0 votes for Trump and 0 votes for Jorgenson”
A judge ruled that Wisconsin Elections Commission broke the law with unauthorized rule changes for the 2020 election. Four hundred million Zuckerbucks with strings attached, were used to bring in left-wing activist groups to run elections in Green Bay, Milwaukee and cities in other battleground states. Even though a third to half of America doubts the legitimacy of the 2020 election, we should keep informed and keep voting while hoping legislatures and courts restore integrity to our elections.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.