The Health professionals have done a good job in explaining the COVID-19 virus and the need for vaccinations to control this disease.
Unfortunately, their advice has fallen on deaf ears. The people who are opposed to getting the vaccine have based their reason on misinformation that they have received from such reliable sources as Facebook and other social media sites on the internet, as well as from some of our political leaders. These anti-vaccine people are so entrenched in their beliefs that no amount of truthful scientific information will convince them to get the vaccine. As my father had told me many times “You can’t fix stupid”.
Fritz Coulter
Amery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.