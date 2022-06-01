If a President and political party wanted to destroy our great country, would they do anything different than Biden and the Democrats have done? Probably not much. Wouldn’t undoing border security policies that worked be one of those things they would do? Wouldn’t they collude with major news outlets to disseminate soviet style or Goebbels type propaganda? Wouldn’t they attempt to censor social platforms to control and inhibit speech that isn’t flattering to them or that might reveal unethical or criminal activity? Wouldn’t they turn violent criminals out of prisons and promote a revolving door legal system to allow chaos and criminal activity to flourish, so they can use the rampant crime as an excuse to later register and then confiscate firearms from law abiding citizens? Wouldn’t they undo agreements with foreign governments that made trade fairer and were better for our economy and our national security? Wouldn’t they be soft on our global adversaries and not stand strong with our closest global friends like Israel? Wouldn’t they do all those things that make it possible to steal elections like so much evidence shows happened in 2020? Wouldn’t they remove God and Jesus from schools and public places falsely claiming that there is a separation of church and state in our Constitution, implying that we have a freedom from religion rather than a freedom of religion? Wouldn’t they weaponize government agencies like the DOJ, FBI, IRS and others against the opposition party or anyone who would speak out against them? Having control over two branches of government wouldn’t they want to pack the supreme court in order to add the third branch of government under their control? Wouldn’t they want to collude with teachers’ unions and school board unions to control what the children are learning in an attempt to indoctrinate them as atheists, perverts, racists and socialists, thereby furthering general societal decay? Wouldn’t they wage a war on our energy industries, which would lead to skyrocketing gasoline, diesel, natural gas, propane and eventually electricity prices and consequential energy shortages?
We have all heard the expression, “The inmates are running the asylum.”. We have never in our history had a Presidents administration and political party in control that exemplified that phrase better than the one we have now.
Rod Cain
Deer Park
