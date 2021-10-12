I had quite an experience Saturday morning. I was taking quilts to Rice Lake. Quilts we made at church to donate. This was at 7 a.m.
It was foggy. I couldn’t believe the senseless drivers out there. I used to be on the road a lot. Not so much anymore.
I couldn’t believe the cars out there with no lights on. A few had parking lights on. The last I knew it doesn’t take more gas to use lights. So let’s use them.
Also the cars that tailgate. I set my cruise at the speed limit. I put my 4-ways on to get them to back off. That only lasts a few minutes. There were many places they could have passed. But not smart enough to do that. At one time in a slower zones, I pulled off to let one pass. He disappeared in no time. Speed zone didn’t matter.
If you can’t think of the safety of others. Maybe you should stay off the road. Let’s be safe. Use more common sense.
Martha Heiden
Amery
