In a recent letter to the editor, a member of the community wrote that the Amery school district academic performance is lower compared to how students should be performing. The author also mentioned that perhaps middle school teachers are not doing their job or that the administration is not allowing middle school teachers to do their job.
It is important to point out that the state of Wisconsin rates every school based on how well students achieve academically and how well students grow academically from year to year. Ratings take into consideration the last three years of student academic performance, which is more accurate than just a one-year snapshot.
Amery Middle School’s rating came in as the 16th highest in the state (out of 383 middle schools), placing Amery in the top 4%. For overall achievement, Amery Middle School scored 5th out of the 39 middle schools in CESA #11 (local area schools) and for growth AMS scored 2nd out of the 39 local schools.
After two years of partial at-home learning, and a significant loss of in-person instruction, scores on the state test dropped approximately 10% statewide in 2020-21. I have never been more proud of Amery educators who were diligently teaching lessons, where some students were learning at school (in person), and some students were remotely live streaming the class from home (all at the same time). Amery teachers work extremely hard to collaboratively review student performance and are always looking for ways to improve and help students succeed. They meet weekly to set intervention and improvement goals for students. To say that Amery Middle School teachers are not doing their job, when they are doing everything they can to help serve students, and when the school is receiving some of the highest ratings in the state is certainly not accurate.
WI State Report Card Link: https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards
Respectfully submitted,
Tom Bensen
Amery Middle School Principal
District Assessment Coordinator
