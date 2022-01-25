Today, I remember my pastor speaking last Sunday about Jesus turning water into wine. My pastor said, “Wait for the ‘wine’ as you do what Jesus tells you to do.”
Today, I believe in miracles, miracles of new life. Whether the birth of a child, the longer days of sunshine after the Winter Solstice or the hope of love and forgiveness to grow in a suffering marriage.
Today, I remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. I will learn more about what people of color have really lived in this nation so I can respond in generosity and justice for all.
Today, Friday, January 21st, I will attend a rally in River Falls WI. to encourage integrity in our democracy with fair and unbiased maps for our congressional districts. There is no place for gerrymandering when we talk of integrity in governing our state and nation.
Today, I remember the year 1975 when I carried my one-year old daughter into a crowded room full of mothers with small children, a meeting in Minneapolis, Mn. because I wanted a future for her. The meeting was to call an end to military madness. Call a stop to engaging in war that only brings death, hatred and poverty.
Today, I remember one year ago, January 22, 2021, celebrating the signing of “The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, or the Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty, is the first legally binding international agreement to comprehensively prohibit nuclear weapons with the ultimate goal being their total elimination.” Military answers to human hatred and lack of love is the greatest human and environmental cost, financial expense, and sorrow in our Creator God’s heart. Jesus said this with his whole life, I believe, as he died speaking of not picking up the sword or fighting hate with hate.
Today, I remember I am the granddaughter of Swedish immigrants. I am white and have lived with the privilege of a system that has oppressed the people on whose land I live, and taken what was not mine, from my friend Marilyn’s ancestors who are Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. I work for equal voting rights as a way of reparation to this group of people, my neighbors.
Today, I look for “new wine” in the miracle of love over greed, hatred, and fear. God is sovereign and also calling us to trust in the goodness of the life within each of us to act in this community and country with integrity and faith in the power of love.
TODAY I ask each of us to do what the God of us all calls us to do, for the sake of the world
God so loves.
Sharyl Manwiller
Turtle Lake
